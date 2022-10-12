Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
69.80 CNY   +0.58%
10/12WuXi AppTec Expects January-September Profit to More than Double; Shanghai Shares Jump 7%
MT
10/12WuXi AppTec Shares Rise on Strong Earnings Projections
DJ
10/12Delivering On The Promise Of New Modalities : An Interview with Christopher Thanos, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Actym Therapeutics, Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WuXi AppTec Shares Rise on Strong Earnings Projections

10/12/2022 | 09:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong


Shares of WuXi AppTec Co. rose Thursday morning after the Chinese pharmaceutical company said it expects its nine-month net profit to more than double from a year earlier.

WuXi AppTec's Hong Kong-listed shares gained 5.1% to 64.45 Hong Kong dollars (US$8.21), helping pare year-to-date losses to 52%. The stock is outperforming the wider market, with the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index recently 1.2% lower.

Shanghai-based WuXi AppTec expects net profit for the first nine months of the year to come in at 7.38 billion yuan (US$1.03 billion) compared with CNY3.56 billion in the year-earlier period, it said in a late Wednesday filing.

Operating income is tipped to jump 72% to CNY28.39 billion, the company said, adding that it is confident that it will meet its 2022 revenue growth target of 68%-72%.

WuXi AppTec said it expects to deliver strong results in part due to having operations in multiple locations globally, which helped it mitigate disruptions caused by sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks. Improving operating efficiency and rising capacity utilization rate are also expected to have supported earnings, it said.

The guidance suggests that WuXi AppTec will post record-high third-quarter sales, Nomura analysts Jialin Zhang and John Nie said in a note.

WuXi AppTec and other Chinese biotechnology companies' shares have been under pressure in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month to advance its domestic biotech industry, which was seen as a bid to counter China's dominance in the sector.

"We believe the company's recent stock price correction creates a more comfortable investment opportunity at current low valuation," the analysts said.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 2314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOMURA CO., LTD. -3.00% 1035 Delayed Quote.10.60%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.74% 1070 Delayed Quote.23.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.17803 Delayed Quote.12.75%
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 0.58% 69.8 End-of-day quote.-41.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 800 M 5 408 M 5 408 M
Net income 2022 8 179 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net cash 2022 1 274 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 201 B 28 043 M 28 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 39 716
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,80 CNY
Average target price 147,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ming Shi Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-41.14%27 916
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.29%78 835
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.12%75 697
BIONTECH SE-49.77%31 469
GENMAB A/S3.46%23 194
ARGENX SE11.96%19 462