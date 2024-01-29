BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese drug research and development group WuXi AppTec said on Monday it "firmly" believes its business does not pose national security risks to any country, after a U.S. House bill on genetic info sharing mentioned its name.

The company has not sponsored any conference or activity with the theme of "civil-military integration," nor has it received any direct investment from "civil-military integration" funds, WuXi AppTec said in a filing to Shanghai bourse.

Hong Kong shares of WuXi AppTec fell 10.6% to HK$57.75 and its Shanghai stock slumped 10.0% to 59.36 yuan ($8.27).

A congressional committee focused on China has introduced a bill that would restrict federally funded medical providers from allowing China's BGI Group, WuXi Apptec and other biotech companies from getting genetic information about Americans. ($1 = 7.1798 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; editing by Christina Fincher)