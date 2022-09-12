Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
84.83 CNY   +2.53%
09/12Wuxi Biologics, Peers Slump After Biden Signs Order to Boost U.S. Biotech Industry
DJ
09/09WuXi STA Opens a New Sterile Lipid Nanoparticle Formulation Facility to Enhance Global CRDMO Services for Customers
AQ
09/07DELIVERING ON THE PROMISE OF NEW MODALITIES : An Interview With Yann Chong Tan, Founder & CEO, Nuevocor
PU
Wuxi Biologics, Peers Slump After Biden Signs Order to Boost U.S. Biotech Industry

09/12/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. and its peers fell in Tuesday morning trade in Hong Kong, after the Biden administration's move to bolster the U.S. biotechnology industry stoked fears of Chinese companies being targeted.

Wuxi Biologics slid 17% to 55.05 Hong Kong dollars (US$7.01), heading toward its biggest one-day percentage drop since February. The stock has lost 41% so far this year.

Other pharmaceutical companies also declined, with Wuxi AppTec Co., Pharmaron Beijing Co. and Asymchem Laboratories (TianJin) Co. down between 10% and 13%. The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.2%.

The selloff came after President Biden on Monday signed an executive order to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation domestically, which includes developing a strategy to "mitigate risks posed by foreign adversary involvement in the biomanufacturing supply chain," according to a White House statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the "vital role of biotechnology and biomanufacturing" in developing life-saving vaccines, the statement said.

The Chinese biomanufacturing sector's "fast-growing profile and efficiency in the Covid-19 context puts the sector under spotlight," Nomura analysts Jialin Zhang and John Nie said in a note. They said they expect short-term pressure on the sector and in particular Wuxi Biologics.

In early July, media reports suggested that Wuxi Biologics may be closer to being removed from a U.S. trade list, boosting the stock. Two units of Wuxi Biologics were placed on an "unverified list" by the Commerce Department in February, subjecting them to tighter export controls.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 2323ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -0.04% 167.61 End-of-day quote.-46.06%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 2.39% 983 Delayed Quote.0.84%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.42% 1141 Delayed Quote.28.88%
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD. 4.85% 64.8 End-of-day quote.-31.20%
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 2.53% 84.83 End-of-day quote.-28.46%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -18.44% 54.4 Delayed Quote.-27.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 690 M 5 587 M 5 587 M
Net income 2022 8 644 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
Net cash 2022 1 274 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 246 B 35 586 M 35 586 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 39 716
Free-Float 63,3%
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ming Shi Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%35 581
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.34%81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.54%77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.64%74 914
BIONTECH SE-42.49%36 674
GENMAB A/S5.67%24 458