    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
China stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes; property, consumption drop

01/05/2022 | 11:56pm EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates, led by losses in real estate developers and consumer staples.

The CSI300 index fell 0.9%, to 4,826.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%, to 3,589.50 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 22,824.60 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 7,984.28.

** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.

** The more hawkish than expected views of U.S. central bank officials pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, potentially draining liquidity from emerging markets.

** Refinitiv data showed outflows of more than 3.2 billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme ,, showing overseas investors were net sellers of A-shares on Thursday.

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed.

** China will ensure stable economic growth in the first quarter of 2022, the government will implement greater tax and fee cuts for businesses and would provide targeted support for COVID-affected sectors, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

** Real estate developers, consumer staples , transport stocks and media firms went down between 1.7% and 2.2%.

** Construction engineering shares surged 3.7%, while non ferrous metal gained 1.2%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, while Alibaba Group and Meituan rebounded from previous session's slump and rose 3.6% and 0.5% respectively.

** Healthcare stocks dropped 2.6%, with WuXi Biologics down 4.2% to become the second biggest intraday decliner on the Hang Seng Index.

** The utilities subindex declined 2.7%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.34% 121.16 Delayed Quote.2.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.63% 0.7175 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.353 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.78143 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.13107 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
HANG SENG -1.78% 22857.2 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013442 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
MEITUAN -11.16% 195.1 End-of-day quote.-13.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.67571 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -4.28% 79.3 End-of-day quote.-14.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 9 717 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net income 2021 3 043 M 478 M 478 M
Net cash 2021 5 338 M 838 M 838 M
P/E ratio 2021 89,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 273 B 42 867 M 42 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 7 686
Free-Float 84,4%
