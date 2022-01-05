China stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes; property, consumption drop

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday,
tracking a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes
pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates,
led by losses in real estate developers and consumer staples.
The CSI300 index fell 0.9%, to 4,826.06 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2%, to 3,589.50 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 22,824.60
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%,
to 7,984.28.
** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might
require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than
expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a
second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said
in their meeting last month.
** The more hawkish than expected views of U.S. central bank
officials pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, potentially
draining liquidity from emerging markets.
** Refinitiv data showed outflows of more than 3.2 billion
yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme
,, showing overseas investors were net
sellers of A-shares on Thursday.
** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster
pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary
pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed
on the outlook, a private sector survey showed.
** China will ensure stable economic growth in the first
quarter of 2022, the government will implement greater tax and
fee cuts for businesses and would provide targeted support for
COVID-affected sectors, Premier Li Keqiang said on
Wednesday.
** Real estate developers, consumer staples
, transport stocks and media firms
went down between 1.7% and 2.2%.
** Construction engineering shares surged 3.7%,
while non ferrous metal gained 1.2%.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost
0.6%, while Alibaba Group and Meituan
rebounded from previous session's slump and rose 3.6% and 0.5%
respectively.
** Healthcare stocks dropped 2.6%, with WuXi
Biologics down 4.2% to become the second biggest
intraday decliner on the Hang Seng Index.
** The utilities subindex declined 2.7%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)