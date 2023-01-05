Advanced search
    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:32 2023-01-05 am EST
66.95 HKD   +1.13%
Trending: Wuxi Biologics Licenses Tumor Antibodies to GSK

01/05/2023
0458 GMT - Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it agreed to license T-cell-engaging antibodies to GSK PLC. Wuxi Biologics said Thursday that the deal was for exclusive licenses for up to four TCE antibodies. GSK will make a $40 million up-front payment to Wuxi and up to $1.46 billion in additional payments for R&D and other milestones along with tiered royalties on net sales, Wuxi Biologics said. The Chinese company's Hong Kong shares rose by as much as 7.7% in early trade before the gains eased to 2.5% ahead of the midday trading break. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -0.22% 1447.8 Delayed Quote.0.71%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 1.21% 66.95 Delayed Quote.4.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 256 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
Net income 2022 4 793 M 696 M 696 M
Net cash 2022 4 916 M 714 M 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 B 35 746 M 35 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 10 593
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Zhi Sheng Chen Director
Ming Tu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ge Li Non-Executive Chairman
Weichang Zhou Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
William Robert Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.4.51%33 801
CSL LIMITED-2.09%91 510
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.29%44 734
BIOGEN INC.-1.55%39 259
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.4.88%20 491
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-2.78%18 698