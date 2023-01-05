Trending: Wuxi Biologics Licenses Tumor Antibodies to GSK

0458 GMT - Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it agreed to license T-cell-engaging antibodies to GSK PLC. Wuxi Biologics said Thursday that the deal was for exclusive licenses for up to four TCE antibodies. GSK will make a $40 million up-front payment to Wuxi and up to $1.46 billion in additional payments for R&D and other milestones along with tiered royalties on net sales, Wuxi Biologics said. The Chinese company's Hong Kong shares rose by as much as 7.7% in early trade before the gains eased to 2.5% ahead of the midday trading break. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

01-05-23 0013ET