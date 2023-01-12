Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:24:29 2023-01-12 am EST
68.65 HKD   -1.86%
12:20aWuxi Biologics Cayman : 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation (in
PU
01/05WuXi Biologics signs exclusive deal with GSK
AN
01/05Trending: Wuxi Biologics Licenses Tumor Antibodies to GSK
DJ
WuXi Biologics Cayman : 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation (in

01/12/2023 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Premier CRDMO:

Enabling Global Partners and

Delivering Sustainable High Growth

Chris Chen PhD

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 11, 2023

Stock Code: 2269.HK

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to, among other things, the ability of our service offerings to compete effectively, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings, and our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property. Our forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or listing rules. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward- looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

Use of Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS Measures)

We have provided adjusted net profit, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the corresponding periods, which excludes the share-based compensation expenses, listing expenses, gains or losses from equity investments and foreign exchange gains or losses, and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We believe that the adjusted financial measures used in this presentation are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual and non-recurring items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. However, the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended

to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should

not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

2

CONTENTS

01

Business Update

02

Summary of Company's

Performance Post IPO

03

ESG as an Important Component

04

Summary

of Business Strategy

3

Business Update 01

R in CRDMO: Exciting Validation

WuXi Biologics and GSK Enter into License

Agreement on Multiple Novel

Bi- & Multi-specific T Cell Engagers

  • WuXi Biologics will provide an exclusive license to GSK for 1 preclinical bispecific T cell engaging (TCE) antibody and 3 additional bi- /multi-specific TCE antibodies developed using WuXi Biologics' proprietary technology platforms
  • WuXi Biologics will receive an upfront
    payment of US$40 million, up to
    ~US$1.4 billion at key milestones and tiered royalties on net sales
  • Goal of WuXi Biologics is to develop exceptional technology platforms to serve global clients
  • Low-toxicityCD3, WuXiBody® and SDArBodYTM bi-/multi-specific technologies: potential best in class for cancer therapeutics
  • This deal fully validates our business model
  • A clear demonstration of CRDMO: 4 potential subsequent development and commercial mfg programs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 05:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 257 M 2 254 M 2 254 M
Net income 2022 4 788 M 707 M 707 M
Net cash 2022 4 887 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 B 37 834 M 37 834 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 10 593
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 60,62 CNY
Average target price 89,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Sheng Chen Director
Ming Tu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ge Li Non-Executive Chairman
Weichang Zhou Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
William Robert Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.61%36 443
CSL LIMITED-4.22%91 494
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.19%45 694
BIOGEN INC.1.64%40 531
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.17.84%24 282
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.7.40%20 704