WuXi Biologics Cayman : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

ᖹ׼͛يҦஔϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2269)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication.

By order of the Board

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Dr. Ge Li Chairman

Hong Kong, February 26, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Zhisheng Chen and Dr. Weichang Zhou as executive Directors; Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Yibing Wu and Mr. Yanling Cao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. William Robert Keller, Mr. Teh-Ming Walter Kwauk and Mr. Kenneth Walton Hitchner III as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only