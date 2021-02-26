Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WuXi Biologics Cayman : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/26/2021 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

ᖹ׼͛يҦஔϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2269)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication.

By order of the Board

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Dr. Ge Li Chairman

Hong Kong, February 26, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Zhisheng Chen and Dr. Weichang Zhou as executive Directors; Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Yibing Wu and Mr. Yanling Cao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. William Robert Keller, Mr. Teh-Ming Walter Kwauk and Mr. Kenneth Walton Hitchner III as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
03:33aWUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Date of board meeting
PU
02/03WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Expects Nearly $2 Billion from Private Placement
MT
01/28WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Expects over 65% Surge in 2020 Net Profit; Shares Tumble..
MT
01/05WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) : Major Shareholder Strikes $1.3 Billion Share Placement..
MT
2020WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Bayer sells a facility at its Wuppertal site to WuXi Bio..
AQ
2020WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Germany Unit Acquires Manufacturing Facility from Bayer
MT
2020HK stocks end lower as U.S. ban ramps up pressure on China
RE
2020WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : AC Immune and WuXi Biologics Strengthen Strategic Partne..
AQ
2020WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : AB2 Bio and WuXi Biologics Announce Collaboration to Acc..
AQ
2020China, Hong Kong stocks rise on strong quarterly earnings, financials boost
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 460 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2020 1 526 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2020 4 659 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 211x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 366 B 56 633 M 56 489 M
EV / Sales 2020 66,1x
EV / Sales 2021 44,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 694
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 93,45 CNY
Last Close Price 86,82 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Sheng Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shao Hua Lu-Wong Chief Financial Officer
Ge Li Non-Executive Chairman
Weichang Zhou Executive Director, Chief Technology Officer & EVP
William Robert Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.46%56 633
CSL LIMITED-4.57%96 640
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.17%44 550
BIOGEN INC.15.47%43 071
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.14.19%39 948
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.66%33 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ