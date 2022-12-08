WuXi Biologics Cayman : Launches New Biosafety Testing Center in Shanghai

WuXi Biologics Launches New Biosafety Testing Center in Shanghai

Shanghai, China, Dec. 8, 2022 - WuXiBiologics("WuXiBio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has launched a new Biosafety Testing Center located in Lin-gang Special Area of Shanghai. This marks WuXi Biologics 10th operational site in China and the second Center for third-party biologics biosafety testing services within the company's global network.

Since 2015, WuXi Biologics has offered biosafety testing services to facilitate developing progress for monoclonal antibody, bispecific, ADCs, vaccines and other biological products. This new 8,000-square-meter Center will further enhance the company's capacity for cell bank characterization, unprocessed bulk harvest, virus harvest, and raw materials of animal origin release testing. It also conducts viral clearance studies from preclinical development to commercialization per global regulatory guidelines.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The launch of this new Biosafety Testing Center marks another milestone in our expansion on capacity and capabilities and underlines our commitment to be a trusted partner for our global clients. It will significantly increase our capacity to conduct biosafety testing services for drug development as demand for these services is growing strongly on a global basis. We look forward to enabling global partners to benefit patients worldwide."

WuXi Biologics has instituted ISO (CNAS), and CMA-certified laboratories in Biosafety Testing Center in Suzhou and built a solid reputation in the industry for its biosafety services as confirmed through regulatory inspections from European Medicines Agency (EMA), China's National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), and over 300 quality audits from global clients. It has an outstanding execution and compliance track record as demonstrated by zero rejection from over 900 biosafety-related testing studies submitted to regulatory agencies worldwide.

