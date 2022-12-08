Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-08 am EST
55.55 HKD   +9.35%
07:53aWuxi Biologics Cayman : Launches New Biosafety Testing Center in Shanghai
PU
12/07Immutep Achieves Commercial Scale Production of Immunotherapy Candidate
MT
11/25WuXi Biologics Inc. Announces Demise of Teh-Ming Walter Kwauk, Independent Non-Executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and A Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company
CI
Summary 
Summary

WuXi Biologics Cayman : Launches New Biosafety Testing Center in Shanghai

12/08/2022 | 07:53am EST
WuXi Biologics Launches New Biosafety Testing Center in Shanghai

Shanghai, China, Dec. 8, 2022 - WuXiBiologics("WuXiBio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has launched a new Biosafety Testing Center located in Lin-gang Special Area of Shanghai. This marks WuXi Biologics 10th operational site in China and the second Center for third-party biologics biosafety testing services within the company's global network.

Since 2015, WuXi Biologics has offered biosafety testing services to facilitate developing progress for monoclonal antibody, bispecific, ADCs, vaccines and other biological products. This new 8,000-square-meter Center will further enhance the company's capacity for cell bank characterization, unprocessed bulk harvest, virus harvest, and raw materials of animal origin release testing. It also conducts viral clearance studies from preclinical development to commercialization per global regulatory guidelines.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The launch of this new Biosafety Testing Center marks another milestone in our expansion on capacity and capabilities and underlines our commitment to be a trusted partner for our global clients. It will significantly increase our capacity to conduct biosafety testing services for drug development as demand for these services is growing strongly on a global basis. We look forward to enabling global partners to benefit patients worldwide."

WuXi Biologics has instituted ISO (CNAS), and CMA-certified laboratories in Biosafety Testing Center in Suzhou and built a solid reputation in the industry for its biosafety services as confirmed through regulatory inspections from European Medicines Agency (EMA), China's National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), and over 300 quality audits from global clients. It has an outstanding execution and compliance track record as demonstrated by zero rejection from over 900 biosafety-related testing studies submitted to regulatory agencies worldwide.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts

Media

PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business

info@wuxibiologics.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
