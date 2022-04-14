Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:08:24 am EDT
63.60 HKD   +3.58%
04/14WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Receives Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC
PU
03/29UBS Adjusts Wuxi Biologics' Price Target to HK$110.67 From HK$142, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/24Nomura Adjusts WuXi Biologics' Price Target to HK$100.87 From HK$103.28, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WuXi Biologics Cayman : Receives Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC

04/14/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WuXi Biologics Receives Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC

Singapore, April 15, 2022 - WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) service company, today announced that the company received the award for Bioprocessing Excellence in Viral Clearance and Safety at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2022 event. This marks the second consecutive year that WuXi Bio has received this award from IMAPAC, a leading consulting firm in biopharmaceutical industry.

Since 2015, WuXi Biologics has offered viral clearance biosafety testing services for a variety of biotherapeutic product types, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, peptides and other recombinant proteins. Data from these viral clearance studies successfully support WuXi Biologic's clients in their Investigational New Drug (IND) or Biologic License Application (BLA) submissions. To date, over 500 viral clearance studies submitted with its client's INDs and BLAs filings have been successfully passed by the global regulatory agencies (e.g., U.S. FDA, EMA, NMPA, PMDA, TGA). This achievement further demonstrates the company's outstanding project execution and compliance track record.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Being recognized for two consecutive years by IMAPAC with the Bioprocessing Excellence in Viral Clearance and Safety award is a great honor for our business and employees. The award reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality biosafety testing services for our partners as a global CRDMO service provider. This achievement will further inspire us to enhance our capacity and capabilities to enable global partners and benefit patients worldwide."

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Germany, Ireland and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of the end of 2021, WuXi Biologics is supporting over 480 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Media
PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business
Info@wuxibiologics.com

Disclaimer

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
04/14WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Receives Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC
PU
03/29UBS Adjusts Wuxi Biologics' Price Target to HK$110.67 From HK$142, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/24Nomura Adjusts WuXi Biologics' Price Target to HK$100.87 From HK$103.28, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/23Hong Kong Stocks Stage Back-to-Back Gains; Xiaomi, WuXi Bio Shares Jump on Upbeat Earni..
MT
03/23WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : 2021 Annual Results (in PDF)
PU
03/23China shares end higher on stimulus hopes as COVID cases rise
RE
03/23China shares end higher on stimulus hopes as COVID cases rise
RE
03/23China shares subdued as investors eye stimulus amid higher COVID cases
RE
03/22WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Achieved Record Growth and Profitability in 2021 Banner Year for C..
PU
03/22WuXi Biologics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 844 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net income 2021 3 060 M 480 M 480 M
Net cash 2021 4 296 M 674 M 674 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 B 34 173 M 34 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 9 864
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 51,72 CNY
Average target price 91,85 CNY
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Sheng Chen Director
Ming Tu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ge Li Non-Executive Chairman
Weichang Zhou Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
William Robert Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-33.66%33 004
CSL LIMITED-9.55%93 995
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.09%43 627
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-6.90%33 963
BIOGEN INC.-10.81%31 447