10/24/2022
39.95 HKD   -5.22%
WuXi Biologics Cayman : Released a New cGMP Drug Product Manufacturing Facility to Support End-to-End Services for Diversified Modalities

10/24/2022 | 12:00am EDT
WuXi Biologics Released a New cGMP Drug Product Manufacturing Facility to Support End-to-End Services for Diversified Modalities
  • WuXi Biologics adds further capacity and capability for drug product fill & finish, providing global customers with end-to-end integrated solutions for diversified modalities, including mRNA-LNP

Hangzhou, October 24, 2022 - WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced its new drug product (DP) facility - named DP8 - located in Hangzhou, China, has completed the first batch of GMP manufacturing. The DP8 facility is the tenth operational drug product facility in WuXi Biologics' global network.

The single-use-system-based DP8 facility features SA25 robotic, sterile filling technology with two completely segregated filling lines, as well as an aseptic formulation isolator dedicated to the preparation of alum-adjuvanted vaccines. It also has mRNA-LNP encapsulation technologies, with a processing capacity of 10 L per hour. The DP8 facility provides flexible dosage forms, including vials (2R to 20R) and prefilled syringes (1 mL to 3 mL, long and normal).

Combining the DP8 facility with the company's operational development labs and drug substance facility (MFG14) located in the same area, WuXi Biologics can provide end-to-end solutions from DNA to drug substance manufacturing and drug product fill & finish for various modalities - such as enzymes, antibody fragments, recombinant proteins, virus-like particle (VLP), plasmid DNA and mRNA - within a centralized region.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The successful first batch of GMP manufacturing at our DP8 facility represents an important milestone for WuXi Biologics. It demonstrates that we can provide our customers with a stronger foundation to deliver drug product - including mRNA LNP - within our global manufacturing network. We look forward to supporting more partners on their paths to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide as we continue to expand our capabilities and capacity for end-to-end integrated drug product solutions."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts

Media

PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business

info@wuxibiologics.com

Disclaimer

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
