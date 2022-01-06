WuXi Biologics Cayman : Vaccines and BravoBio Sign Letter of Intent for Long-Term Collaboration – Accelerating Development and Commercial Manufacturing of Innovative Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines and BravoBio Sign Letter of Intent for Long-Term Collaboration - Accelerating Development and Commercial Manufacturing of Innovative Vaccines

Shanghai, China, January 7, 2022 - WuXi Vaccines, a world-leading vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd ("BravoBio"), announced that the two parties have officially signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for long-term collaboration on accelerating the development and commercial manufacturing of BravoBio's vaccine pipeline to address challenges from infectious diseases.

Under the collaboration, BravoBio will utilize WuXi Vaccines' integrated platforms to conduct preclinical research, GMP manufacturing of clinical supply and global commercial supply for BravoBio's multiple innovative vaccine candidates. WuXi Vaccines will leverage its extensive experience and robust capacity to support the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and commercialization for BravoBio's vaccine products globally.

Dr. Ke Wu, CEO of BravoBio, commented, "We're delighted to have established a strategic partnership with WuXi Vaccines. WuXi Vaccines has end-to-end vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities as well as a world-class quality system. We look forward to leveraging its capacity and capability for both vaccine development and commercial manufacturing to bring more innovative products to life, in turn, to provide reliable protection for people's health."

"We're very pleased to partner with BravoBio to accelerate the development and manufacturing of their innovative vaccines with our leading integrated platforms," commented Mr. Jian Dong, CEO of WuXi Vaccines, "The recent outbreaks and epidemics highlighted the importance of industrial collaboration and partnership. As one of the world's leading vaccine CDMO companies, WuXi Vaccines is committed to enabling global partners to pursue vaccine innovation and bring more new vaccine products to market. WuXi Vaccines will continue to ensure high-quality vaccines' accessibility and affordability in the global health community."

WuXi Vaccines, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics, focuses on vaccine CDMO services. Its Quality Management System (QMS) with accreditations from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and World Health Organization (WHO), can provide end-to-end services from vaccine research and development, clinical trials to commercial production in China, Ireland, Germany and the United States. The company is currently providing development and manufacturing services for multiple vaccine products, including attenuated virus vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, VLP vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines and RNA vaccines, for global vaccine Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs).

About BravoBio

BravoBio is a biomedical high-tech company in the clinical research stage, focuses on R&D and production of innovative human vaccines. The company aims to solve the rigid needs of public immunity and has a pipeline layout of high-end blockbuster vaccine products that are insufficiently supplied in the current market. Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd is located in the North Shanghai Biomedicine Industry Park. The 31,000 square metre sized Shanghai BravoBio campus integrates headquarters, R&D and manufacturing and will be operational in 2022.

About WuXi Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics (Stock Code: 2269.HK) and Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology (Stock Code: 603718.SH). Through its world-class integrated platforms, WuXi Vaccines offers end-to-end solution for global partners to discover, develop and manufacture vaccines (including cancer vaccine) from concept to commercial manufacturing. WuXi Vaccines signed a 20-year vaccine manufacturing contract valued at approximately USD $3 billion with a global pharmaceutical company. To implement this landmark agreement, WuXi Vaccines is building a dedicated vaccine manufacturing facility in Dundalk, Ireland. The total investment is 240 million USD. For more information, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com/wuxi-vaccines.

