WuXi Biologics Cayman : and WuXi XDC Congratulate DualityBio on Entering Global Licensing and Collaboration Agreements with BioNTech to Accelerate Development of Differentiated Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapeutics

WuXi Biologics and WuXi XDC Congratulate DualityBio on Entering Global Licensing and Collaboration Agreements with BioNTech to Accelerate Development of Differentiated Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapeutics

SHANGHAI, China, April 17, 2023 - WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269. HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) and its subsidiary WuXi XDC congratulate their partner DualityBio, a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation ADC therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, on entering into exclusive license and collaboration agreements with German based BioNTech, a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, for two investigative antibody-drug conjugates ("ADC") therapeutics.

WuXi Bio provided technical services, based on the companies' versatile integrated service platforms, to support various manufacturing and process development activities of these ADC product candidates.

"We congratulate DualityBio for the license agreements for two of their ADC candidates and are pleased to have been able to support DualityBio with our diverse services and expertise in the field of ADC products," commented Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, "Over the last couple of years, our advanced technology platforms and high-quality services have supported our clients to win the trust of their partners, which facilitates multiple global collaborations between biotech and multinational pharmaceutical companies."

"Congratulations to DualityBio on reaching the license agreements with BioNTech. We are honored to support innovative partners such as DualityBio in advancing ADCs with our premier quality systems and extensive expertise," commented Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, "Innovative and differentiated ADCs are emerging driven by unmet medical needs. As a global CRDMO dedicated to bioconjugates, we'll continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, supporting our global partners for the benefit of patients globally."

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 588 integrated client projects, including 17 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of December 31, 2022, 393 projects - from early stage to late-stage clinical - are being developed at WuXi XDC, including 40 IND-completed projects and 10 projects in phase II/III. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC.

