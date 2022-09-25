Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2269   KYG970081173

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

(2269)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-09-25 pm EDT
48.95 HKD   +5.50%
09/25Wuxi Biologics Shares Jump After Buyback Plans
DJ
09/25Wuxi Biologics to Conduct up to $300 Million Share Buyback; Stock Jumps 5%
MT
09/20WuXi Biologics Drug Substance and Drug Product Facilities Again Approved by U.S. FDA and EMA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wuxi Biologics Shares Jump After Buyback Plans

09/25/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
By Yifan Wang


Shares of Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. jumped in early Hong Kong trade, after the Chinese biotech company unveiled plans to buy back its shares.

The stock at one point was up as much as 6.1% and was last 4.6% higher at HK$48.55.

The upturn came after Wuxi Biologics on Monday said it will buy back shares for up to $300 million in the open market. "The Board considers that the current trading price of the shares does not reflect their intrinsic value," the company said, adding the repurchase plan is a reflection of its "confidence in its strong growth prospects."

Monday's share gains were a respite for Wuxi Biologics' shares, which suffered a three-day losing streak last week and lost over 30% so far this month. The company, which provides research and manufacturing services to many global pharmaceutical companies, has been hurt by rising global interest rates and signs of increased U.S.-China tensions in the biotech sector.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Biden signed an executive order to boost the U.S. domestic biotech manufacturing and avoid risks posed by foreign adversaries, raising investors' worries over Chinese biotech companies' geopolitical risk and sending Wuxi Biologics shares tumbling by nearly 20% in a day.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-22 2320ET

Financials
Sales 2022 15 266 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
Net income 2022 4 815 M 675 M 675 M
Net cash 2022 5 648 M 792 M 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 B 25 210 M 25 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 593
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 42,13 CNY
Average target price 92,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Sheng Chen Director
Ming Tu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ge Li Non-Executive Chairman
Weichang Zhou Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
William Robert Keller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-49.86%25 210
CSL LIMITED-4.33%87 783
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.73%38 653
BIOGEN INC.-17.56%28 700
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-31.77%19 085
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-3.97%15 736