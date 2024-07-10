SHANGHAI, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has again been named as a constituent company of the FTSE4Good Index Series. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been included in the Index for its outstanding sustainability performance.

Launched in 2001 by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, which is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating good sustainability practices. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series is based on independent analysis of data from over 8,000 securities in 47 developed and emerging countries. Over the past years, WuXi Biologics has realized substantial improvements in its overall FTSE Russell ESG score, as well as its theme scores. The company's ESG score in 2024 achieved the top 7% in its industry.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very proud to be acknowledged again by FTSE Russell as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. It underscores our firm commitment to sustainability, demonstrating the success of our comprehensive ESG strategy and our effective implementation of ESG approaches. Moving forward, we will continue to regard sustainability as the cornerstone of business growth, delivering consistently strong performance for the common good of the global community."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been making steady progress in pursuing sustainable development, which has been recognized by major ESG rating agencies. In the past year, the company was added to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index and Emerging Markets Index; granted a "AAA" rating from MSCI ESG Ratings; awarded the distinguished Platinum Medal by EcoVadis; recognized as an Industry and Regional Top-Rated Company by Sustainalytics; named to the CDP Water Security "A list"; and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to be an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-named-constituent-of-the-ftse4good-index-series-for-fourth-year-302192829.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics