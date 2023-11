WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc is an investment holding company principally engaged in provision of discovery, development and manufacturing services of biologics. Through fully-integrated biologics Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), the Company provides one-stop end-to-end biologics services. Biologics development process stages include pre-IND (drug discovery and pre-clinical development), early-phase (phases I & II) clinical development, late-phase (phase III) clinical development and commercial manufacturing. The Company also offers end-to-end vaccine CRDMO services, including vaccine discovery and development, scale-up commercial manufacturing and global distribution. The Company has WuXiBody bispecific antibody platform, SDArBodY multispecific antibody platform, WuXia cell line development platform, WuXiUP continuous manufacturing platform and mRNA vaccine platform. The Company mainly operates its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

Sector Pharmaceuticals