Certain A Shares of Wuxi Chipown Micro-electronics limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 14-JUL-2020 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder, actual controller Zhang Lixin promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. The company?s shareholder Nanjing Jucheng Qiushi Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management 750,000 shares in the company acquired from Zhang Lixin, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The company?s shareholder Beijing Xindongneng Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The company?s shareholder Suzhou Jiequan Zhixin Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management 750,000 shares in the company acquired from Zhang Lixin, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The company?s directors Xue Weiming, Yi Yangbo, Li Zhihong, management personnel Xue Weiming, Yi Yangbo, Zhou Biao, Xue Linqi promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. The company?s supervisors Zhang Tao, Cai Hong, Li Haisong promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The company?s core technical personnel Zhang Lixin, Yi Yangbo, Zhang Tao, Li Haisong promised within 12 months after the listing date and within 6 months after resignation, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The company?s shareholder Nanjing Jucheng Qiushi Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management 250,000 shares in the company acquired from Chen Jian, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The company?s shareholder Suzhou Jiequan Zhixin Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management 727,000 shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. The other shareholders of the company promised within 1 year after the listing date, will not transfer shares in the company held prior to this issuance.



The company?s shareholder National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd promised If the company completes the IPO before April 14, 2020, then within 3 years after the completion of the registration modification procedures for the company?s capital increase, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.