BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's Wuxi Lead Intelligent said on Monday it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with American Battery Factory, under which the Chinese company will provide 20GWh lithium battery intelligent manufacturing.

The deal marks the largest ever lithium battery equipment order a Chinese firm has received in the United States, according to a statement on its WeChat account.

