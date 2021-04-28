Log in
Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020

04/28/2021 | 05:21am EDT
無 錫 盛 力 達 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited*

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1289)

REPLY SLIP

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020

To: 無錫盛力達科技股份有限公司 (Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited*) (the ''Company'')

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1):

Number of shares held (Note 2):domestic shares/H shares

I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy(ies)) the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 1 Yanxin Road East, Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') at 10 : 00 a.m. on Friday, 18 June 2021.

Date:

2021

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company dated 29 April 2021.
  4. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 28 May 2021. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the registered office of the Company in the PRC at 1 Yanxin Road East, Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, PRC. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H Share registrar of the Company, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net income 2020 2,42 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net cash 2020 167 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 7,07%
Capitalization 124 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,63x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart WUXI SUNLIT SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
De Qiang Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
De Gang Zhang Chairman
Jia Shan Peng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yuk Ming Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Jian Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WUXI SUNLIT SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED38.10%19
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD7.68%4 128
KENNAMETAL INC.13.77%3 444
CONZZETA AG6.07%2 612
DMG MORI CO., LTD.11.66%2 002
OKUMA CORPORATION7.28%1 801
