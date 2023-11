WUXI XUELANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, system integration and sales of flue gas purification and ash processing system equipment. The Company's main products include waste incineration flue gas treatment system, iron and steel metallurgical dust removal system, ash resource recycling equipment, denitration system, fly ash integrated curing treatment system and sludge drying incineration system. The Company mainly operates its business in domestic market.