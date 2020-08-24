Wuzhou International : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

This announcement is made by Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 2 September 2018 in relation to delay in publication of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and trading suspension in the shares of the Company, (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2018 in relation to, among others, the resumption guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') issued by the Stock Exchange and the announcement of the Company dated 21 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the additional resumption guidance (the ''Additional Resumption Guidance'') issued by the Stock Exchange and (iii) the quarterly announcements of the Company dated 3 December 2018, 4 March 2019, 4 June 2019, 3 September 2019, 3 December 2019 and 3 March 2020 (collectively, the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

On 24 August 2020, the Company entered into a subscription agreement (the ''Subscription Agreement'') with China Concept Fund SPC (the ''Investor''), pursuant to which the Investor has conditionally agreed to subscribe new shares to be issued by the Company as part of the Group's restructuring in order to fulfill the Resumption Guidance and the Additional Resumption Guidance. Further details of the Subscription Agreement will be disclosed in separate announcement(s) to be released by the Company in compliance with the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and the Listing Rules.