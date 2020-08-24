Wuzhou International : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

INFORMATION ON THE INVESTOR
The Investor is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Investor and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules). As at the date of this announcement, the Investor has confirmed (i) none of it or any of its associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) or parties acting in concert (as defined in the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers) with it is holder of any shares of the Company; and (ii) it and the parties acting in concert with it are not acting in concert with any of the shareholders of the Group.
The publication of this announcement does not indicate any decision or conclusion from the Stock Exchange or warrant any approval from the Stock Exchange on the resumption of trading in the Company's shares. Furthermore, shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the Company should note that the transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement may or may not materialise and are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or securities of the Company.
CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY
Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 September 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Shen Xiaowei
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 24 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors of the Company, being Mr. Shen Xiaowei (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhu Yongqiu, Ms. Cai Qiaoling and Mr. Zhou Chen, and three independent non-executive directors of the Company, being Dr. Song Ming, Prof. Shu Guoying and Mr. Liu Chaodong.