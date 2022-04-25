Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  WVS Financial Corp.
  News
  Summary
    WVFC   US9293581099

WVS FINANCIAL CORP.

(WVFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 12:49:27 pm EDT
15.20 USD   +0.66%
05:40pWVS FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pWVS FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aWVS FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WVS FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
WVS FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WVFC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular $0.10 cash dividend on the common stock of the Company, payable on May 19, 2022 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on May 09, 2022.

WVS Financial Corp. owns 100% of the outstanding common stock of West View Savings Bank. The Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC insured savings bank, which conducts business from five offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

# # #

Disclaimer

WVS Financial Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,39 M - -
Net income 2021 1,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 26,1 M 26,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales 2021 32,2x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart WVS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
WVS Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Bursic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Howard Chairman
Michael R. Rutan Secretary & Senior Vice President-Operations
Lawrence M. Lehman Independent Director
Joseph W. Unger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WVS FINANCIAL CORP.0.00%26
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624