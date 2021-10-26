Log in
    WVFC   US9293581099

WVS FINANCIAL CORP.

(WVFC)
WVS FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

10/26/2021 | 11:36am EDT
WVS FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WVFC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular $0.10 cash dividend on the common stock of the Company, payable on November 18, 2021 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on November 08, 2021.

WVS Financial Corp. owns 100% of the outstanding common stock of West View Savings Bank. The Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC insured savings bank, which conducts business from six offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

WVS Financial Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,39 M - -
Net income 2021 1,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales 2021 32,2x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 37,2%
