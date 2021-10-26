WVS FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

WVS FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WVFC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular $0.10 cash dividend on the common stock of the Company, payable on November 18, 2021 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on November 08, 2021.

WVS Financial Corp. owns 100% of the outstanding common stock of West View Savings Bank. The Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC insured savings bank, which conducts business from six offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

