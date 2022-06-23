WW : Announcement of the Re-election of the Board Directors in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Director and independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD) Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.) Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.) Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED) Director Ta-Jen Chiu Director Yung-Hung Hsu Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/ Chairman of the Company Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/ Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/ General manager of the Company Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/ Director of the Company Director Ta-Jen Chiu/ Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou/ General Manager of Rui Zhe Management Consultant Co., Ltd. Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang/ CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD) Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.) Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.) Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED) Director Ta-Jen Chiu Director Yung-Hung Hsu Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/ Chairman of the Company Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/ Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/ General manager of the Company Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/ Director of the Company Director Ta-Jen Chiu/ Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/ CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/ Senior Vice President of CIDC Consultants, Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/ 3,634,716 shares Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/ 3,289,754 shares Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/ 3,963,424 shares Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/ 6,570,463 shares Director Ta-Jen Chiu/323,424 shares Director Yung-Hung Hsu/759,400 shares Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/30,000 shares Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/0 shares Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/37,000 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/20~2022/06/19 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None