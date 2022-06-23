Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  WW Holding Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8442   KYG981151015

WW HOLDING INC.

(8442)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
58.70 TWD   -0.17%
10:26aWW : The Board of Directors resolved Appointment of the Remuneration Committee Members
PU
10:26aWW : Announcement of the appointment of the Chairman
PU
10:26aWW : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders meeting.
PU
WW : Announcement of the Re-election of the Board Directors in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 22:10:11
Subject 
 Announcement of the Re-election of the Board Directors
in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)
Director Ta-Jen Chiu
Director Yung-Hung Hsu
Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou
Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
Chairman of the Company
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
General manager of the Company
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
Director of the Company
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/
Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company
Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou/
General Manager of Rui Zhe Management Consultant Co., Ltd.
Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang/
CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)
Director Ta-Jen Chiu
Director Yung-Hung Hsu
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
Chairman of the Company
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
General manager of the Company
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
Director of the Company
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/
Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/
CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/
Senior Vice President of CIDC Consultants, Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
3,634,716 shares
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
3,289,754 shares
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
3,963,424 shares
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
6,570,463 shares
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/323,424 shares
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/759,400 shares
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/30,000 shares
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/0 shares
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/37,000 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/20~2022/06/19
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WW Holding Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
