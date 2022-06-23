WW : Announcement of the Re-election of the Board Directors in 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)
Director Ta-Jen Chiu
Director Yung-Hung Hsu
Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou
Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
Chairman of the Company
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
General manager of the Company
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
Director of the Company
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/
Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company
Independent Director Chang-Hsiang Chou/
General Manager of Rui Zhe Management Consultant Co., Ltd.
Independent Director Peng-Chin Tang/
CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)
Director Ta-Jen Chiu
Director Yung-Hung Hsu
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
Chairman of the Company
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
Chairman of Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
General manager of the Company
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
Director of the Company
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/
Chairman of Dasheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/Director of the Company
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/
CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/
Senior Vice President of CIDC Consultants, Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD)/
3,634,716 shares
Director Jong-Chu Hsiao
(Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.)/
3,289,754 shares
Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.)/
3,963,424 shares
Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED)/
6,570,463 shares
Director Ta-Jen Chiu/323,424 shares
Director Yung-Hung Hsu/759,400 shares
Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu/30,000 shares
Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu/0 shares
Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang/37,000 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/20~2022/06/19
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None