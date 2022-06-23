WW : Announcement of the appointment of the Chairman
06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
22:10:48
Subject
Announcement of the appointment of the Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/23
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yung-Yuh Hong
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Yuh Hong
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of the Company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/6/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None