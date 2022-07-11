Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  WW Holding Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8442   KYG981151015

WW HOLDING INC.

(8442)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
54.50 TWD   -0.73%
09:04aWW : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Virtue King International Limited new loans reaches over NT$10M & 2% of the Company net worth in the latest financial report.
PU
06/23WW : Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors for Competitive Business of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/23WW : The Board of Directors resolved Appointment of the Remuneration Committee Members
PU
WW : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Virtue King International Limited new loans reaches over NT$10M & 2% of the Company net worth in the latest financial report.

07/11/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 20:49:37
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Virtue King
International Limited new loans reaches over NT$10M & 2%
of the Company net worth in the latest financial report.
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): 
(1)Funding recipient name:WILSON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(2)Relationship with lender:Affiliated enterprises of the same
parent company.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):121,804
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):23,856
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:23,856
(8)Reason for new loan :short-term working capital needs of loan recipient
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)The capital(thousand NTD):3,947
(2)The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-112,304
5.Method of calculation of interest:According to the contract
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)The condition:Pay off on maturity.
(2)The date:Repayment schedule depends on the availability of funds,
and the principle is no more than six months.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):23,856
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:1.31
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Financial institutions and parent company.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WW Holding Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 251 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 312 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 270 M 110 M 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart WW HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
WW Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,50 TWD
Average target price 68,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Ta Teng Co-General Manager & Director
Tang Kai Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Yue Hung Chairman
Peng Chin Tang Independent Director
Chang Hsiang Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WW HOLDING INC.25.00%110
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-30.34%113 963
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED18.28%1 136
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-26.86%599
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED4.99%265
SJ GROUP CO., LTD.-2.32%159