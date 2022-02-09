WW : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary WILSON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED(SAMOA)new loans reaches over NT$10M & 2% of the Company net worth in the latest financial report.
02/09/2022 | 05:19am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/09
Time of announcement
18:08:20
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary WILSON GROUP
HOLDINGS LIMITED(SAMOA)new loans reaches over NT$10M & 2%
of the Company net worth in the latest financial report.
Date of events
2022/02/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:WILSON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(2)Relationship with lender:100% wholly owned subsidiary of
WILSON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED(SAMOA).
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):254,432
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):83,460
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:83,460
(8)Reason for new loan :short-term working capital needs of loan recipient
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)The capital(thousand NTD):3,947
(2)The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-157,733
5.Method of calculation of interest:No interest.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)The condition:Pay off on maturity.
(2)The date:Repayment schedule depends on the availability of funds,
and the principle is no more than one year.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):83,460
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:5.17
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Financial institutions and parent company.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
WW Holding Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:03 UTC.