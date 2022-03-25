Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  WW Holding Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8442   KYG981151015

WW HOLDING INC.

(8442)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WW : Announcement that the company has obtained the right-of-use asset from the related party

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 21:07:47
Subject 
 Announcement that the company has obtained the
right-of-use asset from the related party
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
3F.-7, No.1, Wuquan 1st Rd., Xinzhuang Dist., New Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1) Lease period: 2020/1/1-2021/12/31
Number of trading units: 83.58 ping
Price per unit: Rent per ping is about NT$791 per mont
Total rental amount: TWD 66,150 per month
Amount of right-of-use assets: NT$3,017,190
(2) Lease period: 2022/1/1-2023/12/31
Number of trading units: 66.33 ping
Price per unit: Rent per ping is about NT$633 per month
Total rental amount: NT$42,000 per month
Amount of right-of-use assets: NT$1,972,232
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Transaction counterparty:Yaw Liamy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the company: related persons
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Based on the overall planning of cost and business.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Delivery or payment terms: monthly payment
Lease Period:
(1) 2020/1/1-2021/12/31
(2) 2022/1/1-2023/12/31
Contractual restrictions and other important agreements: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Transaction decision method: negotiate according to market conditions.
Reference basis for price determination: refer to regional market conditions.
Decision-making unit: the board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Based on the overall planning of cost and business.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/25
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/03/25
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WW Holding Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
