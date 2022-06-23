WW : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of 2021 the special reserve. The Proposal for Distributions of 2021 Profits refer to 7. Any other matters that need to be specified. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:To Elect Directors including Independent Directors. Director Yung-Yuh Hong (Representative of ETERNAL SUMMIT LTD) Director Jong-Chu Hsiao (Representative of BROADWAY OCEAN INTERNATIONAL CORP.) Director Shing-Jiu Sheu (Representative of TOTAL BOOM CORP.) Director Hung-Ta Teng (Representative of WOOD TREASURE LIMITED) Director Ta-Jen Chiu Director Yung-Hung Hsu Independent Director Pu-Yang Liu Independent Director Hsing-Chu Wu Independent Director Jun-Kai Huang 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the Amendment to the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" and "The procedures for acquisition or disposal of assets " of the Company. (2)Approval of Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors for Competitive Business. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The distribution proposal for 2021 profits, authorized in accordance with the articles of association and through a special resolution of the board of directors, will distribute a cash dividends of shares: NT$ 1 per share and report it to the shareholders' meeting.