WW : The Board of Directors resolved Appointment of the Remuneration Committee Members
06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WW Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
22:11:13
Subject
The Board of Directors resolved Appointment of
the Remuneration Committee Members
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chang-Hsiang Chou
Peng-Chin Tang
Pu-Yang Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chang-Hsiang Chou/
General Manager of Rui Zhe Management Consultant Co., Ltd.
Peng-Chin Tang/CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:
Pu-Yang Liu
Hsing-Chu Wu
Jun-Kai Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation
Hsing-Chu Wu/CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent
Jun-Kai Huang/Senior Vice President of CIDC Consultants, Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None