WW : The Board of Directors resolved Appointment of the Remuneration Committee Members

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang-Hsiang Chou Peng-Chin Tang Pu-Yang Liu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chang-Hsiang Chou/ General Manager of Rui Zhe Management Consultant Co., Ltd. Peng-Chin Tang/CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder: Pu-Yang Liu Hsing-Chu Wu Jun-Kai Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Pu-Yang Liu/Advisor of Taicon Corporation Hsing-Chu Wu/CPA of Chienyang Accounting Firm Independent Jun-Kai Huang/Senior Vice President of CIDC Consultants, Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None