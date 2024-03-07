Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of WW International Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WW). Investors who purchased Weight Watchers securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WW.

Investigation Details:

On February 28, 2024, Weight Watchers announced its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results and issued full-year revenue guidance that missed expectations. The Company also revealed that Oprah Winfrey will not stand for re-election at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting after serving on the board since 2015. Following this news, Weight Watchers stock dropped roughly 20% during intraday trading on February 29, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Weight Watchers securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WW. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307966099/en/