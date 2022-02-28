Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Wyncoast Industrial Park Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   TH0188010Y04

WYNCOAST INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wyncoast Industrial Park Public : Report on the result of requesting shareholders to propose agenda and qualified candidate to be nominated for the company's director election in advance of the Annual General Meeting of the Year 2022

02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:18:41
Headline
Report on the result of requesting shareholders to propose agenda and qualified candidate to be nominated for the company's director election in advance of the Annual General Meeting of the Year 2022
Symbol
WIN
Source
WIN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Wyncoast Industrial Park pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 82,7 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
Net income 2020 -73,9 M -2,28 M -2,28 M
Net Debt 2020 151 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 887 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart WYNCOAST INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wyncoast Industrial Park Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jak Chamikorn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Koranun Sukonritikorn CFO, Executive Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Krissana Prakobkandee Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sompochana Sundaramani Independent Director
Poonsak Tesniyom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNCOAST INDUSTRIAL PARK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED28.00%28
MONTEA NV-15.89%2 031
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-6.28%1 774
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.41%1 564
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.04%1 216
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-11.11%1 125