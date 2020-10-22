Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Honors Military Members with Special Savings, 1 Million Point Match

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries, is once again saying thank you to those who serve, offering special savings on upcoming stays and matching Wyndham Rewards® point donations to its preferred military non-profit partners.

Now through December 8, 2020, military members and their families can enjoy savings of up to 15 percent off the best available rate on stays at participating Wyndham hotels, plus 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points. During that same time, Wyndham will match, one-for-one, all Wyndham Rewards point donations—up to 1 million points—made to its military non-profit partners, which include Hope for the Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, Armed Services YMCA and Operation Homefront. Each military non-profit partner will have point donations matched during the promotional period, up to 250,000 points.

"We believe in honoring and saying 'thank you' to the brave members of the armed forces and their families every day of the year, but this Veterans Day, we want to do even more," said Sheila Schottland, vice president, brand marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As increasing numbers of travelers think about how to get away this holiday season, our hope is to inspire military members and their families to travel safely while recognizing them with savings and extra perks. They've earned it."

In addition to the above offer, military members, veterans and their spouses are invited to take advantage of ongoing benefits available to them through Wyndham Rewards, which upon joining the program include a complimentary upgrade to Gold membership and 1,000 bonus points after completing their first qualified stay.

Wyndham and its brands have a strong history of celebrating and supporting those who serve, from everyday discounts available at more than 9,000 hotels, to preferred parking at thousands of Super 8® by Wyndham and La Quinta® by Wyndham hotels, to sponsorship of veteran-centric events and hiring initiatives. The company has been named a 2020 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times and a 2021 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. In addition, La Quinta by Wyndham continues to be named to U.S. Veterans Magazine's "Best of the Best" lists for top veteran-friendly companies and top supplier diversity programs.

Wyndham Hotel & Resorts is strongly committed to hiring military veterans and spouses, and partners with organizations such as Hiring Our Heroes and Military Spouse Employment Partnership to foster stronger relationships with the military community. In addition, Wyndham sources supplies from veteran and military spouse-owned businesses and is a long-standing member of the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business.

To learn more about Wyndham's continued efforts to support those who serve, including full terms and conditions for the above offers, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/honorsmilitary.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

