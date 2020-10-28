Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Investor Presentation - October 2020 0 10/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Introduction to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Largest hotel Leading economy and Asset-light Primarily leisure-focused midscale brands in business model with franchisor by hotels "drive to" portfolio of attractive select- significant cash worldwide hotels service space generation capabilities 9,000 804,000 90 185,000 Hotels Current Rooms Countries Rooms in the Pipeline 85M $613M (a) $360M (b) Loyalty Members FY2019 FY2019 Adjusted Adjusted EBITDA Free Cash Flow Data is approximated as of September 30, 2020. Net income was $157 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $310 million related to one-timeseparation-related,transaction-related and contract termination expenses. Net cash provided by operating 2 activities was $100 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. Resilient Business Model Driving Performance 1 2 3 4 Third Quarter - Recovery Continues Supporting Franchisee Health Clear focus and priorities to drive Strong Financial Profile shareholder value Business Model - Continuing to Outperform 3 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter Highlights $101M $102M +16pts Adjusted EBITDA (a) Adjusted free RevPAR outperformed the cash flow (b) total industry (c) ~2day $1.2B+ > 70% per Signed 152 new Increased total Collection rate for contracts (+31% vs. Q2) liquidity by ~$570M franchisee fee deferral program (d) Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $10 million primarily related to our restructuring actions. Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. 4 (c) Domestic RevPAR compared to STR results. Represents collection of March through May fees that were deferred until September 1 st as part of our COVID franchisee relief measures. RevPAR Steadily Improving, Benefiting From Economy/Midscale Positioning Monthly WH U.S. RevPAR Change (27%) (33%) (37%) (42%) (43%) (55%) (67%) Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy Change Economy/Midscale segments * (17%) (21%) (25%) (33%) (31%) (43%) (56%) (50%) (52%) (55%) (55%) (46%) Higher-end segments (86%) (88%) Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 5 (*) Includes WH brands in the economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, as defined by STR. Year-over-Year Occupancy Declines Narrowing Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy 67% 67% 63% 58% 58% 58% 57% 58% 2019 Occupancy 51% (11 points) 50% 44% 50% (33 points) 49% 49% 46% 49% MTD 44% 44% 45% 2020 Occupancy 39% 33% 25% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 6 Note: October month-to-date includes occupancy through October 17, 2020. Third Quarter Results Powered by Leisure and the Everyday Business Traveler Infrastructure Logistics Business ~30% Leisure ~70% Corporate Transient Healthcare 7 7 Continued Progress on Strategic Terminations Strategy better enables our teams to support more engaged franchisees and replace with higher quality hotels

Adjusted EBITDA impact < $3M (a) , which is more than offset by savings achieved in connection with our international restructuring Strategic Terminations Q3'20 (est.) (est.) Q4'20 2HTotal Initial Estimate at June 30, 2020 18,100 1,200 19,300 Under negotiation (6,300) 6,300 -- Retained (2,600) -- (2,600) Current Estimate at Sept. 30, 2020 9,200 7,500 16,700 China hotels in monetary default (b) 5,000 -- 5,000 Legacy European portfolio in monetary default -- 4,300 4,300 U.S. management guarantee contracts (c) 1,300 1,600 2,900 Korea hotels in monetary default 1,700 400 2,100 Termination of sub-licensee in Saudi Arabia 1,200 -- 1,200 Termination of developer agreement in Europe (d) -- 1,200 1,200 Based on 2019 results. Net income impact, the most comparable GAAP metric, was approximately $2 million. Does not include 9,000 master-franchisee rooms terminated in second quarter 2020. 8 (c) RLJ portfolio expected to exit the system in 2021. Approximately 2,000 rooms expected to exit the system in 2021. Diversified Global Pipeline Provides Runway Long Term Growth Scale ~185K ~1,400 Global rooms Global hotels 5K or 3% Sequentially 23% of current system Composition 36% 64% U.S. International 76% 24% New construction Conversion Momentum in Q3 New Deals Signed ~17K 152 Rooms Hotels Globally Globally Domestic pipeline sequential growth of +3%

International pipeline sequential growth of +2%

Conversion hotel signings increased 41% sequentially 9 Resilient Business Model Generates Positive Cash Flow ($millions) +$102 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a) $101 $40 ($29) ($7) ($10) $735 ($14) ($10) $664 Beginning Cash Adjusted Interest Capital Working Dividends Special-Item Other Financing Ending Cash @ @ June 30, EBITDA (b) Expense Expenditures / Capital and Cash Outlays (c) Outlays (d) September 30, 2020 Development Other 2020 Advances Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. Primarily associated with COVID restructuring activities. 10 (d) Primarily includes debt issuance costs related to the August 2020 issuance of $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which were used to repay $500 million of then-outstanding revolver borrowings, and required payments of our term loan. Resilient Business Model Driving Performance 1 2 3 4 Third Quarter - Recovery Continues Supporting Franchisee Health Clear focus and priorities to drive Strong Financial Profile shareholder value Business Model - Continuing to Outperform 11 Status of Franchisee Health WH Franchisees Benefitting From: Better-performing drive-to leisure and "everyday" business travelers

drive-to leisure and "everyday" business travelers Lower breakeven occupancy facilitated by efficient and flexible low-cost structure

low-cost structure 90% of U.S. franchisees obtained PPP loans and will qualify for more aid

Many lenders providing 6 to 12 months forbearance

Approximately 7% of U.S. portfolio financed by CMBS debt

80% of U.S. system currently operating at 30% occupancy or above WH Franchisee Deferral Program WH continues to work with WH deferred fees from >70% of the fees deferred remaining franchisees and March through May until have been collected year- offer flexible terms to September 1st to-date support their recovery 12 Resilient Business Model Driving Performance 1 2 3 4 Third Quarter - Recovery Continues Supporting Franchisee Health Clear focus and priorities to drive Strong Financial Profile shareholder value Business Model - Continuing to Outperform 13 Core Capital Allocation Principles Unchanged 1. Maintain Strong Balance Sheet

Over $1.2 billion of liquidity

Issued $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2028

No near-term debt maturities 14 2. Invest in Business

Supporting franchisees' health and recovery

Increasing deployment of capital to accelerate system growth

Investments in new mobile app, customer data platform and corporate/business technology 3. Return Capital to Shareholders

Expect to continue paying dividends, increase when prudent

Ability to resume share repurchases after credit agreement restrictions expire April 2021 or upon early termination of the amendment Strong Financial Profile Enables Investment and Innovation Investing in revenue-generating capabilities to drive guest engagement and capture market demand New customer data platform enabling a better understanding of guests' preferences and leveraging that knowledge to keep them loyal to our brands https://corporate.wyndhamhotels.com/news-releases/wyndham- teams-with-amperity-to-elevate-global-marketing-capabilities/

enabling a better understanding of guests' preferences and leveraging that knowledge to keep them loyal to our brands Salesforce Lightning recently implemented to provide our franchisees a streamlined lead delivery process, making it easier for them to respond to leads and win business

recently implemented to provide our franchisees a streamlined lead delivery process, making it easier for them to respond to leads and win business Wyndham Business - a suite of tools, including Wyndham Direct , for meeting planners and travel advisors to do business with us much easier https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-business https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/en-us/about-us/wyndham-direct

- a suite of tools, including , for meeting planners and travel advisors to do business with us much easier New mobile app featuring streamlined booking, Wyndham Rewards account management, and an in-stay mode which prioritizes lower contact experiences; since launch, app bookings accelerated 1,100 basis points https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-mobile-app 15 Disciplined Capital Allocation Has Generated Strong Shareholder Returns 2018 - 2019 Capital Allocation Capital Spend 18% 3% Debt Reduction Share 52% Repurchase 27% Dividends Current Priorities Supporting franchisee health

Investing in the business for future growth

Increasing the dividend

Reducing leverage

Resuming share repurchase 16 Resilient Business Model Driving Performance 1 2 3 4 Third Quarter - Recovery Continues Supporting Franchisee Health Clear focus and priorities to drive Strong Financial Profile shareholder value Business Model - Continuing to Outperform 17 Uniquely Positioned to Outperform 1 2 3 4 5 Primarily Predominately Select-Service Powerful Growth Low Risk Leisure-Focused "Drive to" Leader Engine Business Model Locations 18 R E A S O N # 1 Leisure Guests Power our Business Leisure Travel "Everyday" Business Travel Corporate Transient Group Business 3% 1% Nearly 70% Leisure Focus 69% 27% 19 All data based on 2019 results. R E A S O N # 2 "Drive to" Destinations Not Reliant on Air Travel or International Travelers 87% U.S. Hotels in "Drive to" Locations Suburban 35% Interstate 87% 23% Small Metro 29% Airport 5% Urban 5% Resorts 3% 96% of U.S. Guests Originate Domestically U.S. 96% Europe 1% Canada 1% Latin America 1% Asia Pacific 1% 20 R E A S O N # 3 Leader in the Attractive Select-Service Space Percent of U.S. Hotels in Select Service vs. Full Service Hotels 1% 6,0004% 4,000 99% 15% 43% 96% 72% 2,000 85% 57% 28% 0 Wyndham Choice IHG Hilton Marriott Select-Service Full-Service Advantageous Features of Select-Service Hotels Less labor-intensive and lower operating costs

labor-intensive and lower operating costs Higher operating margins

Lower construction costs, manageable debt service

Can breakeven at ~30% occupancy

Predominately small business owners, eligible for government stimulus and/or SBA debt relief 21 All data based on STR census September 2020. Select-service is defined as STR Economy, Midscale and Upper Midscale segments. R E A S O N # 4 Proven Track Record of Growing During a Recession Global Organic System Growth Conversion Activity as a Last Recession Percent of Total Room Openings 3% 568,000 86% 83% 563,200 72% 67% 550,600 2007 2008 2009 2007-2009 2010-2012 2013-2015 2016-2019 22 System size excludes rooms acquired in connection with the USFS acquisition. R E A S O N # 4 Significant Growth Opportunity in Large Conversion Market Strong Value Proposition, Especially in Lodging Down-Cycles World-class Distribution Platform and Industry- Leading Loyalty Program Proprietary Revenue Hotel Profit Management Tools Lower Commission and Operating Costs ROI-Approach to Owner Investments/Outlays Significant Addressable Market in the Economy and Midscale Segments (a) (in thousands) Global Hotels 100 75 >10X 50 25 0 Wyndham Independent 23 (a) Independent data based on STR census September 2020. R E A S O N # 5 World's Largest Hotel Franchisor with Minimal Exposure to Asset Risk Number of Hotels Worldwide Percent of Franchised Hotels 9,048 Wyndham 96% 7,484 Choice 100% 7,118 Hilton 88% 6,215 5,918 IHG 83% Marriott 71%  Limited exposure to operating costs and capital requirements associated with owned assets  Asset-light requiring less than $50 million in annual capital expenditure spend  Minimal exposure to incentive fees 24 Data as of June 30, 2020. I N S U M M A R Y Resilient Business Model Driving Performance 1 2 3 4 Third Quarter - Recovery Continues Supporting Franchisee Health Clear focus and priorities to drive Strong Financial Profile shareholder value Business Model - Continuing to Outperform 25 The Wyndham Family of Brands Wherever people go, Wyndham will be there to welcome them. Economy Midscale Upper Midscale Upscale Upper Upscale Select-service 26 Strong Leadership Navigating Through the Storm Served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Hotel Group (2014 - 2018)

Served as Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Destination Network (2008 - 2014)

Held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide including President of Starwood North America, Executive Vice President, Operations, Senior Vice President, Southern Europe and Managing Director, Ciga Spa, Italy (1989 - 2008)

Served as Banking Officer in the Commercial Real Estate Group at the Bank of New England GEOFF BALLOTTI CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Served as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Executive Vice President and Treasurer (2018-2019)

(2018-2019) Served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Wyndham Worldwide, responsible for budgeting, forecasting, capital allocation, financial analysis and strategy (2015 - 2018)

Held varied financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Wyndham Worldwide and its predecessors (2000 - 2015)

Began her career as an independent auditor with Deloitte where she earned a CPA MICHELE ALLEN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL CASH LISA CHECCHIO SCOTT STRICKLAND CHIP OHLSSON KRISHNA PALIWAL GENERAL COUNSEL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER PRESIDENT, LA QUINTA 15 years of industry experience 18 years of industry experience 20 years of IT experience 27 years of industry experience HEAD OF DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION 15 years of industry experience 27 MARY FALVEY SCOTT LEPAGE JOON AUN OOI DIMITRIS MANIKIS CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER PRESIDENT, AMERICAS PRESIDENT, APAC PRESIDENT, EMEA 22 years of industry experience 10 years of industry experience 18 years of industry experience 30 years of industry experience A P P E N D I X RevPAR Sensitivities in Global Downturn of Large Magnitude RevPAR Sensitivity vs. 2019 (for every point/100bps change) ($millions) 2020 Full Year U.S.-based franchise and management fees $3.6 International franchise and management fees 1.5 Global marketing, reservation and loyalty fees 1.2 License fees 1.0 $7.3 Typically offset by variable expense reductions but will impact Adjusted EBITDA at steep RevPAR declines Not RevPAR-based but is sensitive to overall travel demand; subject to a $70 million floor 28 A P P E N D I X ESG Highlights A CULTURE OF DIVERSITY & INCLUSION Pledged CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion TM

Enhancing the Diversity & Inclusion journey

Achieving 100% gender pay equity at executive levels LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY Certifying hotels with Wyndham Green Certification

Maintaining LEED® Gold certification at corporate headquarters

2025 Environmental performance targets: PROTECTING HUMAN RIGHTS Reinforcing policies and training to support hotel workers through AHLA's "5- Star Promise"

Continuing to mandate human rights training across all hotels (managed & franchised) and team members

Continuing to strengthen partnerships with ECPAT, ITP, Polaris and BEST SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITIES Helping over 2,800 impacted Team Members through Wyndham Relief Fund

Continuing to strengthen Count on Us TM health and safety protocols

health and safety protocols Goal of 100% team member participation in community-volunteer-day by 2025 29 A P P E N D I X Non-GAAP Reconciliations The following tables reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and because adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. Explanations for adjustments within the reconciliations can be found in our fourth quarter 2019 and subsequent Earnings Releases at investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income $ 27 $ 157 Provision for income taxes 15 50 Depreciation and amortization 24 109 Interest expense, net 29 100 Stock-based compensation expense 5 15 Impairment, net - 45 Contract termination costs - 42 Transaction-related expenses, net - 40 Separation-related expenses - 22 Transaction-related item - 20 Restructuring costs - 8 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 1 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101 $ 613 Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 97 $ 100 Less: Property and equipment additions (5) (50) Free cash flow 92 50 Payments to tax authorities related to the La Quinta acquisition - 195 Transaction-related and separation-related cash outlays 4 78 Restructuring payments 6 - Payment to terminate an unprofitable hotel-management arrangement - 35 Capital expenditures at owned hotel in Puerto Rico, all of which were reimbursed by insurance proceeds in 2018 - 2 Adjusted free cash flow $ 102 $ 360 30 A P P E N D I X Definitions and Disclaimer Definitions: Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-,disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA also assists our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Disclaimer: This presentation and the information contained herein are solely for informational purposes. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This presentation or any related oral presentation does not constitute any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever with respect to such securities. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require registration of licensing within such jurisdiction. The information contained in this presentation, including the forward-looking statements herein, is provided as of the date of this presentation and may change materially in the future. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include projections, which were not prepared in accordance with public guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants regarding projections and forecasts, nor have they been audited or otherwise reviewed by the independent auditors of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The forward-looking statements, including the projections, are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained therein, including those specified in the section "Risk Factors" of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Financial information contained in this presentation includes certain financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as adjusted EBITDA, which include or exclude certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. In some instances, we have provided certain non-GAAP measures only because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of potential adjustments that may arise in the future. 31 Attachments Original document

