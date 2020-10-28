Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Investor Presentation - October 2020
10/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
Investor Presentation
October 28, 2020
Introduction to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Largest hotel
Leading economy and
Asset-light
Primarily leisure-focused
midscale brands in
business model with
franchisor by hotels
"drive to" portfolio of
attractive select-
significant cash
worldwide
hotels
service space
generation capabilities
9,000
804,000
90
185,000
Hotels
Current Rooms
Countries
Rooms in the Pipeline
85M
$613M (a)
$360M (b)
Loyalty Members
FY2019
FY2019 Adjusted
Adjusted EBITDA
Free Cash Flow
Data is approximated as of September 30, 2020.
Net income was $157 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $310 million related to one-timeseparation-related,transaction-related and contract termination expenses. Net cash provided by operating
2 activities was $100 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
Resilient Business Model Driving Performance
1
2
3
4
Third Quarter - Recovery Continues
Supporting Franchisee Health
Clear focus
and priorities to drive
Strong Financial Profile
shareholder value
Business Model - Continuing to Outperform
3
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter Highlights
$101M
$102M
+16pts
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
Adjusted free
RevPAR outperformed the
cash flow (b)
total industry (c)
~2day
$1.2B+
> 70%
per
Signed 152 new
Increased total
Collection rate for
contracts (+31% vs. Q2)
liquidity by ~$570M
franchisee fee deferral
program (d)
Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $10 million primarily related to our restructuring actions. Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
4 (c) Domestic RevPAR compared to STR results.
Represents collection of March through May fees that were deferred until September 1st as part of our COVID franchisee relief measures.
RevPAR Steadily Improving, Benefiting From Economy/Midscale Positioning
Monthly WH U.S. RevPAR Change
(27%)
(33%)
(37%)
(42%)
(43%)
(55%)
(67%)
Mar 2020
Apr 2020
May 2020
Jun 2020
Jul 2020
Aug 2020
Sep 2020
Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy Change
Economy/Midscale
segments *
(17%)
(21%)
(25%)
(33%)
(31%)
(43%)
(56%)
(50%)
(52%)
(55%)
(55%)
(46%)
Higher-end
segments
(86%)
(88%)
Mar 2020
Apr 2020
May 2020
Jun 2020
Jul 2020
Aug 2020
Sep 2020
5 (*) Includes WH brands in the economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, as defined by STR.
Year-over-Year Occupancy Declines Narrowing
Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy
67%
67%
63%
58%
58%
58%
57%
58%
2019 Occupancy
51%
(11 points)
50%
44%
50%
(33 points)
49%
49%
46%
49% MTD
44%
44%
45%
2020 Occupancy
39%
33%
25%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
6
Note: October month-to-date includes occupancy through October 17, 2020.
Third Quarter Results Powered by Leisure and the Everyday Business Traveler
Infrastructure
Logistics
Business
~30%
Leisure
~70%
Corporate Transient Healthcare
7
7
Continued Progress on Strategic Terminations
Strategy better enables our teams to support more engaged franchisees and replace with higher quality hotels
Adjusted EBITDA impact < $3M(a), which is more than offset by savings achieved in connection with our international restructuring
Strategic Terminations
Q3'20
(est.)
(est.)
Q4'20
2HTotal
Initial Estimate at June 30, 2020
18,100
1,200
19,300
Under negotiation
(6,300)
6,300
--
Retained
(2,600)
--
(2,600)
Current Estimate at Sept. 30, 2020
9,200
7,500
16,700
China hotels in monetary default (b)
5,000
--
5,000
Legacy European portfolio in monetary default
--
4,300
4,300
U.S. management guarantee contracts (c)
1,300
1,600
2,900
Korea hotels in monetary default
1,700
400
2,100
Termination of sub-licensee in Saudi Arabia
1,200
--
1,200
Termination of developer agreement in Europe (d)
--
1,200
1,200
Based on 2019 results. Net income impact, the most comparable GAAP metric, was approximately $2 million.
Does not include 9,000 master-franchisee rooms terminated in second quarter 2020.
8 (c) RLJ portfolio expected to exit the system in 2021.
Approximately 2,000 rooms expected to exit the system in 2021.
Diversified Global Pipeline Provides Runway Long Term Growth
Scale
~185K ~1,400
Global rooms Global hotels
5K or 3%
Sequentially
23%
of current
system
Composition
36% 64%
U.S. International
76% 24%
New
construction Conversion
Momentum in Q3
New Deals Signed
~17K 152
Rooms Hotels
Globally Globally
Domestic pipeline sequential growth of +3%
International pipeline sequential growth of +2%
Conversion hotel signings increased 41% sequentially
9
Resilient Business Model Generates Positive Cash Flow
($millions)
+$102 million
Adjusted
Free Cash Flow (a)
$101
$40
($29)
($7)
($10)
$735
($14)
($10)
$664
Beginning Cash
Adjusted
Interest
Capital
Working
Dividends
Special-Item
Other Financing
Ending Cash @
@ June 30,
EBITDA (b)
Expense
Expenditures /
Capital and
Cash Outlays (c)
Outlays (d)
September 30,
2020
Development
Other
2020
Advances
Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
Primarily associated with COVID restructuring activities.
10 (d) Primarily includes debt issuance costs related to the August 2020 issuance of $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which were used to repay $500 million of then-outstanding revolver borrowings, and required payments of our term loan.
Resilient Business Model Driving Performance
1
2
3
4
Third Quarter - Recovery Continues
Supporting Franchisee Health
Clear focus
and priorities to drive
Strong Financial Profile
shareholder value
Business Model - Continuing to Outperform
11
Status of Franchisee Health
WH Franchisees Benefitting From:
Better-performingdrive-to leisure and "everyday" business travelers
Lower breakeven occupancy facilitated by efficient and flexible low-cost structure
90% of U.S. franchisees obtained PPP loans and will qualify for more aid
Many lenders providing 6 to 12 months forbearance
Approximately 7% of U.S. portfolio financed by CMBS debt
80% of U.S. system currently operating at 30% occupancy or above
WH Franchisee Deferral Program
WH continues to work with
WH deferred fees from
>70% of the fees deferred
remaining franchisees and
March through May until
have been collected year-
offer flexible terms to
September 1st
to-date
support their recovery
12
Resilient Business Model Driving Performance
1
2
3
4
Third Quarter - Recovery Continues
Supporting Franchisee Health
Clear focus
and priorities to drive
Strong Financial Profile
shareholder value
Business Model - Continuing to Outperform
13
Core Capital Allocation Principles Unchanged
1. Maintain Strong Balance Sheet
Over $1.2 billion of liquidity
Issued $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2028
No near-term debt maturities
14
2. Invest in Business
Supporting franchisees' health and recovery
Increasing deployment of capital to accelerate system growth
Investments in new mobile app, customer data platform and corporate/business technology
3. Return Capital to Shareholders
Expect to continue paying dividends, increase when prudent
Ability to resume share repurchases after credit agreement restrictions expire April 2021 or upon early termination of the amendment
Strong Financial Profile Enables Investment and Innovation
Investing in revenue-generating capabilities to drive guest engagement and capture market demand
Newmobile app featuring streamlined booking, Wyndham Rewards account management, and an in-stay mode which prioritizes lower contact experiences; since launch, app bookings accelerated 1,100 basis points https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-mobile-app
15
Disciplined Capital Allocation Has Generated Strong Shareholder Returns
2018 - 2019 Capital Allocation
Capital Spend
18%
3% Debt Reduction
Share
52%
Repurchase
27%
Dividends
Current Priorities
Supporting franchisee health
Investing in the business for future growth
Increasing the dividend
Reducing leverage
Resuming share repurchase
16
Resilient Business Model Driving Performance
1
2
3
4
Third Quarter - Recovery Continues
Supporting Franchisee Health
Clear focus
and priorities to drive
Strong Financial Profile
shareholder value
Business Model - Continuing to Outperform
17
Uniquely Positioned to Outperform
1
2
3
4
5
Primarily
Predominately
Select-Service
Powerful Growth
Low Risk
Leisure-Focused
"Drive to"
Leader
Engine
Business Model
Locations
18
R E A S O N # 1
Leisure Guests Power our Business
Leisure
Travel
"Everyday"
Business
Travel
Corporate Transient
Group
Business
3%
1%
Nearly 70% Leisure Focus
69%
27%
19 All data based on 2019 results.
R E A S O N # 2
"Drive to" Destinations Not Reliant on Air Travel or International Travelers
87% U.S. Hotels in "Drive to" Locations
Suburban
35%
Interstate
87%
23%
Small Metro
29%
Airport
5%
Urban
5%
Resorts 3%
96% of U.S. Guests Originate Domestically
U.S.
96%
Europe
1%
Canada
1%
Latin America
1%
Asia Pacific
1%
20
R E A S O N # 3
Leader in the Attractive Select-Service Space
Percent of U.S. Hotels in
Select Service vs. Full Service
Hotels
1%
6,0004%
4,000
99%
15%
43%
96%
72%
2,000
85%
57%
28%
0
Wyndham Choice
IHG
Hilton
Marriott
Select-Service
Full-Service
Advantageous Features of
Select-Service Hotels
Less labor-intensive and lower operating costs
Higher operating margins
Lower construction costs, manageable debt service
Can breakeven at ~30% occupancy
Predominately small business owners, eligible for government stimulus and/or SBA debt relief
21 All data based on STR census September 2020. Select-service is defined as STR Economy, Midscale and Upper Midscale segments.
R E A S O N # 4
Proven Track Record of Growing During a Recession
Global Organic System Growth
Conversion Activity as a
Last Recession
Percent of Total Room Openings
3%
568,000
86%
83%
563,200
72%
67%
550,600
2007
2008
2009
2007-2009
2010-2012
2013-2015
2016-2019
22 System size excludes rooms acquired in connection with the USFS acquisition.
R E A S O N # 4
Significant Growth Opportunity in Large Conversion Market
Strong Value Proposition,
Especially in Lodging Down-Cycles
World-class Distribution
Platform and Industry-
Leading Loyalty Program
Proprietary Revenue
Hotel
Profit
Management Tools
Lower Commission and
Operating Costs
ROI-Approach to Owner
Investments/Outlays
Significant Addressable Market in the Economy and Midscale Segments (a)
(in thousands)
Global Hotels
100
75
>10X
50
25
0
Wyndham
Independent
23 (a) Independent data based on STR census September 2020.
R E A S O N # 5
World's Largest Hotel Franchisor with Minimal Exposure to Asset Risk
Number of Hotels Worldwide
Percent of Franchised Hotels
9,048
Wyndham
96%
7,484
Choice
100%
7,118
Hilton
88%
6,215
5,918
IHG
83%
Marriott
71%
Limited exposure to operating costs and capital
requirements associated with owned assets
Asset-light requiring less than $50 million in annual
capital expenditure spend
Minimal exposure to incentive fees
24
Data as of June 30, 2020.
I N S U M M A R Y
Resilient Business Model Driving Performance
1
2
3
4
Third Quarter - Recovery Continues
Supporting Franchisee Health
Clear focus
and priorities to drive
Strong Financial Profile
shareholder value
Business Model - Continuing to Outperform
25
The Wyndham Family of Brands
Wherever people go, Wyndham will be there to welcome them.
Economy
Midscale
Upper Midscale
Upscale
Upper Upscale
Select-service
26
Strong Leadership Navigating Through the Storm
Served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Hotel Group (2014 - 2018)
Served as Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Destination Network (2008 - 2014)
Held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide including President of Starwood North America, Executive Vice President, Operations, Senior Vice President, Southern Europe and Managing Director, Ciga Spa, Italy (1989 - 2008)
Served as Banking Officer in the Commercial Real Estate Group at the Bank of New England
GEOFF BALLOTTI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Served as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Executive Vice President and Treasurer (2018-2019)
Served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Wyndham Worldwide, responsible for budgeting, forecasting, capital allocation, financial analysis and strategy (2015 - 2018)
Held varied financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Wyndham Worldwide and its predecessors (2000 - 2015)
Began her career as an independent auditor with Deloitte where she earned a CPA
MICHELE ALLEN
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
PAUL CASH
LISA CHECCHIO
SCOTT STRICKLAND
CHIP OHLSSON
KRISHNA PALIWAL
GENERAL COUNSEL
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER
CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
PRESIDENT, LA QUINTA
15 years of industry experience
18 years of industry experience
20 years of IT experience
27 years of industry experience
HEAD OF DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION
15 years of industry experience
27
MARY FALVEY
SCOTT LEPAGE
JOON AUN OOI
DIMITRIS MANIKIS
CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
PRESIDENT, AMERICAS
PRESIDENT, APAC
PRESIDENT, EMEA
22 years of industry experience
10 years of industry experience
18 years of industry experience
30 years of industry experience
A P P E N D I X
RevPAR Sensitivities in Global Downturn of Large Magnitude
RevPAR Sensitivity vs. 2019 (for every point/100bps change)
($millions)
2020 Full Year
U.S.-based franchise and management fees
$3.6
International franchise and management fees
1.5
Global marketing, reservation and loyalty fees
1.2
License fees
1.0
$7.3
Typically offset by variable expense reductions but will impact Adjusted EBITDA at steep RevPAR declines
Not RevPAR-based but is sensitive to overall travel demand; subject to a $70 million floor
28
A P P E N D I X
ESG Highlights
A CULTURE OF
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Pledged CEO Action for Diversity and InclusionTM
Enhancing the Diversity & Inclusion journey
Achieving 100% gender pay equity at executive levels
LEADERSHIP IN
SUSTAINABILITY
Certifying hotels with Wyndham Green Certification
Maintaining LEED® Gold certification at corporate headquarters
2025 Environmental performance targets:
PROTECTING
HUMAN RIGHTS
Reinforcing policies and training to support hotel workers through AHLA's "5- Star Promise"
Continuing to mandate human rights training across all hotels (managed & franchised) and team members
Continuing to strengthen partnerships with ECPAT, ITP, Polaris and BEST
SUPPORTING OUR
COMMUNITIES
Helping over 2,800 impacted Team Members through Wyndham Relief Fund
Continuing to strengthen Count on UsTM health and safety protocols
Goal of 100% team member participation in community-volunteer-day by 2025
29
A P P E N D I X
A P P E N D I X
Definitions and Disclaimer
Definitions:
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-,disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA also assists our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Disclaimer:
This presentation and the information contained herein are solely for informational purposes. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This presentation or any related oral presentation does not constitute any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever with respect to such securities. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require registration of licensing within such jurisdiction. The information contained in this presentation, including the forward-looking statements herein, is provided as of the date of this presentation and may change materially in the future. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation.
The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include projections, which were not prepared in accordance with public guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants regarding projections and forecasts, nor have they been audited or otherwise reviewed by the independent auditors of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The forward-looking statements, including the projections, are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained therein, including those specified in the section "Risk Factors" of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Financial information contained in this presentation includes certain financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as adjusted EBITDA, which include or exclude certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. In some instances, we have provided certain non-GAAP measures only because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of potential adjustments that may arise in the future.
