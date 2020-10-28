Log in
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Investor Presentation - October 2020

10/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Investor Presentation

October 28, 2020

Introduction to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Largest hotel

Leading economy and

Asset-light

Primarily leisure-focused

midscale brands in

business model with

franchisor by hotels

"drive to" portfolio of

attractive select-

significant cash

worldwide

hotels

service space

generation capabilities

9,000

804,000

90

185,000

Hotels

Current Rooms

Countries

Rooms in the Pipeline

85M

$613M (a)

$360M (b)

Loyalty Members

FY2019

FY2019 Adjusted

Adjusted EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

Data is approximated as of September 30, 2020.

  1. Net income was $157 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
  2. Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $310 million related to one-timeseparation-related,transaction-related and contract termination expenses. Net cash provided by operating

2 activities was $100 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.

Resilient Business Model Driving Performance

1

2

3

4

Third Quarter - Recovery Continues

Supporting Franchisee Health

Clear focus

and priorities to drive

Strong Financial Profile

shareholder value

Business Model - Continuing to Outperform

3

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter Highlights

$101M

$102M

+16pts

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

Adjusted free

RevPAR outperformed the

cash flow (b)

total industry (c)

~2day

$1.2B+

> 70%

per

Signed 152 new

Increased total

Collection rate for

contracts (+31% vs. Q2)

liquidity by ~$570M

franchisee fee deferral

program (d)

  1. Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
  2. Excludes special item cash outlays of approximately $10 million primarily related to our restructuring actions. Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.

4 (c) Domestic RevPAR compared to STR results.

  1. Represents collection of March through May fees that were deferred until September 1st as part of our COVID franchisee relief measures.

RevPAR Steadily Improving, Benefiting From Economy/Midscale Positioning

Monthly WH U.S. RevPAR Change

(27%)

(33%)

(37%)

(42%)

(43%)

(55%)

(67%)

Mar 2020

Apr 2020

May 2020

Jun 2020

Jul 2020

Aug 2020

Sep 2020

Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy Change

Economy/Midscale

segments *

(17%)

(21%)

(25%)

(33%)

(31%)

(43%)

(56%)

(50%)

(52%)

(55%)

(55%)

(46%)

Higher-end

segments

(86%)

(88%)

Mar 2020

Apr 2020

May 2020

Jun 2020

Jul 2020

Aug 2020

Sep 2020

5 (*) Includes WH brands in the economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, as defined by STR.

Year-over-Year Occupancy Declines Narrowing

Monthly WH U.S. Occupancy

67%

67%

63%

58%

58%

58%

57%

58%

2019 Occupancy

51%

(11 points)

50%

44%

50%

(33 points)

49%

49%

46%

49% MTD

44%

44%

45%

2020 Occupancy

39%

33%

25%

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

6

Note: October month-to-date includes occupancy through October 17, 2020.

Third Quarter Results Powered by Leisure and the Everyday Business Traveler

Infrastructure

Logistics

Business

~30%

Leisure

~70%

Corporate Transient Healthcare

7

7

Continued Progress on Strategic Terminations

  • Strategy better enables our teams to support more engaged franchisees and replace with higher quality hotels
  • Adjusted EBITDA impact < $3M(a), which is more than offset by savings achieved in connection with our international restructuring

Strategic Terminations

Q3'20

(est.)

(est.)

Q4'20

2HTotal

Initial Estimate at June 30, 2020

18,100

1,200

19,300

Under negotiation

(6,300)

6,300

--

Retained

(2,600)

--

(2,600)

Current Estimate at Sept. 30, 2020

9,200

7,500

16,700

China hotels in monetary default (b)

5,000

--

5,000

Legacy European portfolio in monetary default

--

4,300

4,300

U.S. management guarantee contracts (c)

1,300

1,600

2,900

Korea hotels in monetary default

1,700

400

2,100

Termination of sub-licensee in Saudi Arabia

1,200

--

1,200

Termination of developer agreement in Europe (d)

--

1,200

1,200

  1. Based on 2019 results. Net income impact, the most comparable GAAP metric, was approximately $2 million.
  2. Does not include 9,000 master-franchisee rooms terminated in second quarter 2020.

8 (c) RLJ portfolio expected to exit the system in 2021.

  1. Approximately 2,000 rooms expected to exit the system in 2021.

Diversified Global Pipeline Provides Runway Long Term Growth

Scale

~185K ~1,400

Global rooms Global hotels

5K or 3%

Sequentially

23%

of current

system

Composition

36% 64%

U.S. International

76% 24%

New

construction Conversion

Momentum in Q3

New Deals Signed

~17K 152

Rooms Hotels

Globally Globally

  • Domestic pipeline sequential growth of +3%
  • International pipeline sequential growth of +2%
  • Conversion hotel signings increased 41% sequentially

9

Resilient Business Model Generates Positive Cash Flow

($millions)

+$102 million

Adjusted

Free Cash Flow (a)

$101

$40

($29)

($7)

($10)

$735

($14)

($10)

$664

Beginning Cash

Adjusted

Interest

Capital

Working

Dividends

Special-Item

Other Financing

Ending Cash @

@ June 30,

EBITDA (b)

Expense

Expenditures /

Capital and

Cash Outlays (c)

Outlays (d)

September 30,

2020

Development

Other

2020

Advances

  1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
  2. Net income was $27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix.
  3. Primarily associated with COVID restructuring activities.

10 (d) Primarily includes debt issuance costs related to the August 2020 issuance of $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which were used to repay $500 million of then-outstanding revolver borrowings, and required payments of our term loan.

Resilient Business Model Driving Performance

1

2

3

4

Third Quarter - Recovery Continues

Supporting Franchisee Health

Clear focus

and priorities to drive

Strong Financial Profile

shareholder value

Business Model - Continuing to Outperform

11

Status of Franchisee Health

WH Franchisees Benefitting From:

  • Better-performingdrive-to leisure and "everyday" business travelers
  • Lower breakeven occupancy facilitated by efficient and flexible low-cost structure
  • 90% of U.S. franchisees obtained PPP loans and will qualify for more aid
  • Many lenders providing 6 to 12 months forbearance
  • Approximately 7% of U.S. portfolio financed by CMBS debt
  • 80% of U.S. system currently operating at 30% occupancy or above

WH Franchisee Deferral Program

WH continues to work with

WH deferred fees from

>70% of the fees deferred

remaining franchisees and

March through May until

have been collected year-

offer flexible terms to

September 1st

to-date

support their recovery

12

Resilient Business Model Driving Performance

1

2

3

4

Third Quarter - Recovery Continues

Supporting Franchisee Health

Clear focus

and priorities to drive

Strong Financial Profile

shareholder value

Business Model - Continuing to Outperform

13

Core Capital Allocation Principles Unchanged

  • 1. Maintain Strong Balance Sheet

  • Over $1.2 billion of liquidity
  • Issued $500 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2028
  • No near-term debt maturities

14

  • 2. Invest in Business

  • Supporting franchisees' health and recovery
  • Increasing deployment of capital to accelerate system growth
  • Investments in new mobile app, customer data platform and corporate/business technology

  • 3. Return Capital to Shareholders

  • Expect to continue paying dividends, increase when prudent
  • Ability to resume share repurchases after credit agreement restrictions expire April 2021 or upon early termination of the amendment

Strong Financial Profile Enables Investment and Innovation

Investing in revenue-generating capabilities to drive guest engagement and capture market demand

15

Disciplined Capital Allocation Has Generated Strong Shareholder Returns

2018 - 2019 Capital Allocation

Capital Spend

18%

3% Debt Reduction

Share

52%

Repurchase

27%

Dividends

Current Priorities

  • Supporting franchisee health
  • Investing in the business for future growth
  • Increasing the dividend
  • Reducing leverage
  • Resuming share repurchase

16

Resilient Business Model Driving Performance

1

2

3

4

Third Quarter - Recovery Continues

Supporting Franchisee Health

Clear focus

and priorities to drive

Strong Financial Profile

shareholder value

Business Model - Continuing to Outperform

17

Uniquely Positioned to Outperform

1

2

3

4

5

Primarily

Predominately

Select-Service

Powerful Growth

Low Risk

Leisure-Focused

"Drive to"

Leader

Engine

Business Model

Locations

18

R E A S O N # 1

Leisure Guests Power our Business

Leisure

Travel

"Everyday"

Business

Travel

Corporate Transient

Group

Business

3%

1%

Nearly 70% Leisure Focus

69%

27%

19 All data based on 2019 results.

R E A S O N # 2

"Drive to" Destinations Not Reliant on Air Travel or International Travelers

87% U.S. Hotels in "Drive to" Locations

Suburban

35%

Interstate

87%

23%

Small Metro

29%

Airport

5%

Urban

5%

Resorts 3%

96% of U.S. Guests Originate Domestically

U.S.

96%

Europe

1%

Canada

1%

Latin America

1%

Asia Pacific

1%

20

R E A S O N # 3

Leader in the Attractive Select-Service Space

Percent of U.S. Hotels in

Select Service vs. Full Service

Hotels

1%

6,0004%

4,000

99%

15%

43%

96%

72%

2,000

85%

57%

28%

0

Wyndham Choice

IHG

Hilton

Marriott

Select-Service

Full-Service

Advantageous Features of

Select-Service Hotels

  • Less labor-intensive and lower operating costs
  • Higher operating margins
  • Lower construction costs, manageable debt service
  • Can breakeven at ~30% occupancy
  • Predominately small business owners, eligible for government stimulus and/or SBA debt relief

21 All data based on STR census September 2020. Select-service is defined as STR Economy, Midscale and Upper Midscale segments.

R E A S O N # 4

Proven Track Record of Growing During a Recession

Global Organic System Growth

Conversion Activity as a

Last Recession

Percent of Total Room Openings

3%

568,000

86%

83%

563,200

72%

67%

550,600

2007

2008

2009

2007-2009

2010-2012

2013-2015

2016-2019

22 System size excludes rooms acquired in connection with the USFS acquisition.

R E A S O N # 4

Significant Growth Opportunity in Large Conversion Market

Strong Value Proposition,

Especially in Lodging Down-Cycles

World-class Distribution

Platform and Industry-

Leading Loyalty Program

Proprietary Revenue

Hotel

Profit

Management Tools

Lower Commission and

Operating Costs

ROI-Approach to Owner

Investments/Outlays

Significant Addressable Market in the Economy and Midscale Segments (a)

(in thousands)

Global Hotels

100

75

>10X

50

25

0

Wyndham

Independent

23 (a) Independent data based on STR census September 2020.

R E A S O N # 5

World's Largest Hotel Franchisor with Minimal Exposure to Asset Risk

Number of Hotels Worldwide

Percent of Franchised Hotels

9,048

Wyndham

96%

7,484

Choice

100%

7,118

Hilton

88%

6,215

5,918

IHG

83%

Marriott

71%

Limited exposure to operating costs and capital

requirements associated with owned assets

Asset-light requiring less than $50 million in annual

capital expenditure spend

Minimal exposure to incentive fees

24

Data as of June 30, 2020.

I N S U M M A R Y

Resilient Business Model Driving Performance

1

2

3

4

Third Quarter - Recovery Continues

Supporting Franchisee Health

Clear focus

and priorities to drive

Strong Financial Profile

shareholder value

Business Model - Continuing to Outperform

25

The Wyndham Family of Brands

Wherever people go, Wyndham will be there to welcome them.

Economy

Midscale

Upper Midscale

Upscale

Upper Upscale

Select-service

26

Strong Leadership Navigating Through the Storm

  • Served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Hotel Group (2014 - 2018)
  • Served as Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Destination Network (2008 - 2014)
  • Held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide including President of Starwood North America, Executive Vice President, Operations, Senior Vice President, Southern Europe and Managing Director, Ciga Spa, Italy (1989 - 2008)
  • Served as Banking Officer in the Commercial Real Estate Group at the Bank of New England

GEOFF BALLOTTI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

  • Served as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Executive Vice President and Treasurer (2018-2019)
  • Served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Wyndham Worldwide, responsible for budgeting, forecasting, capital allocation, financial analysis and strategy (2015 - 2018)
  • Held varied financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Wyndham Worldwide and its predecessors (2000 - 2015)
  • Began her career as an independent auditor with Deloitte where she earned a CPA

MICHELE ALLEN

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PAUL CASH

LISA CHECCHIO

SCOTT STRICKLAND

CHIP OHLSSON

KRISHNA PALIWAL

GENERAL COUNSEL

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

PRESIDENT, LA QUINTA

15 years of industry experience

18 years of industry experience

20 years of IT experience

27 years of industry experience

HEAD OF DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

15 years of industry experience

27

MARY FALVEY

SCOTT LEPAGE

JOON AUN OOI

DIMITRIS MANIKIS

CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

PRESIDENT, AMERICAS

PRESIDENT, APAC

PRESIDENT, EMEA

22 years of industry experience

10 years of industry experience

18 years of industry experience

30 years of industry experience

A P P E N D I X

RevPAR Sensitivities in Global Downturn of Large Magnitude

RevPAR Sensitivity vs. 2019 (for every point/100bps change)

($millions)

2020 Full Year

U.S.-based franchise and management fees

$3.6

International franchise and management fees

1.5

Global marketing, reservation and loyalty fees

1.2

License fees

1.0

$7.3

Typically offset by variable expense reductions but will impact Adjusted EBITDA at steep RevPAR declines

Not RevPAR-based but is sensitive to overall travel demand; subject to a $70 million floor

28

A P P E N D I X

ESG Highlights

A CULTURE OF

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

  • Pledged CEO Action for Diversity and InclusionTM
  • Enhancing the Diversity & Inclusion journey
  • Achieving 100% gender pay equity at executive levels

LEADERSHIP IN

SUSTAINABILITY

  • Certifying hotels with Wyndham Green Certification
  • Maintaining LEED® Gold certification at corporate headquarters
  • 2025 Environmental performance targets:

PROTECTING

HUMAN RIGHTS

  • Reinforcing policies and training to support hotel workers through AHLA's "5- Star Promise"
  • Continuing to mandate human rights training across all hotels (managed & franchised) and team members
  • Continuing to strengthen partnerships with ECPAT, ITP, Polaris and BEST

SUPPORTING OUR

COMMUNITIES

  • Helping over 2,800 impacted Team Members through Wyndham Relief Fund
  • Continuing to strengthen Count on UsTM health and safety protocols
  • Goal of 100% team member participation in community-volunteer-day by 2025

29

A P P E N D I X

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and because adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. Explanations for adjustments within the reconciliations can be found in our fourth quarter 2019 and subsequent Earnings Releases at investor.wyndhamhotels.com.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net income

$

27

$

157

Provision for income taxes

15

50

Depreciation and amortization

24

109

Interest expense, net

29

100

Stock-based compensation expense

5

15

Impairment, net

-

45

Contract termination costs

-

42

Transaction-related expenses, net

-

40

Separation-related expenses

-

22

Transaction-related item

-

20

Restructuring costs

-

8

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries

1

5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

101

$

613

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

97

$

100

Less: Property and equipment additions

(5)

(50)

Free cash flow

92

50

Payments to tax authorities related to the La Quinta acquisition

-

195

Transaction-related and separation-related cash outlays

4

78

Restructuring payments

6

-

Payment to terminate an unprofitable hotel-management arrangement

-

35

Capital expenditures at owned hotel in Puerto Rico, all of which were reimbursed by insurance proceeds in 2018

-

2

Adjusted free cash flow

$

102

$

360

30

A P P E N D I X

Definitions and Disclaimer

Definitions:

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-,disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA also assists our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Disclaimer:

This presentation and the information contained herein are solely for informational purposes. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This presentation or any related oral presentation does not constitute any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any securities of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever with respect to such securities. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require registration of licensing within such jurisdiction. The information contained in this presentation, including the forward-looking statements herein, is provided as of the date of this presentation and may change materially in the future. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include projections, which were not prepared in accordance with public guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants regarding projections and forecasts, nor have they been audited or otherwise reviewed by the independent auditors of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The forward-looking statements, including the projections, are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained therein, including those specified in the section "Risk Factors" of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial information contained in this presentation includes certain financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as adjusted EBITDA, which include or exclude certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix. In some instances, we have provided certain non-GAAP measures only because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of potential adjustments that may arise in the future.

31

Disclaimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 21:24:22 UTC

