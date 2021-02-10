Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : RevPAR Growth by Chainscale and Region – December 2020

United States Economy $ Midscale and Upper Midscale Extended Stay/Lifestyle Upscale Total United States $ 27.32 32.44 33.97 43.21 30.20 $ $ 37.38 51.73 65.98 101.78 46.39 (27%) (25%)

(37%) (36%) (49%) (48%) (58%) (53%) (35%) (33%) International Greater China Rest of Asia Pacific $ Europe, the Middle East and Africa Canada Latin America Total International 10.99 18.45 19.41 24.26 12.36 $ 18.30 37.94 51.07 45.16 33.88 (40%) (30%) (41%) (51%) (45%) (51%) (62%) (50%) (61%) (46%) (44%) (46%) (64%) (45%) (58%) Global $ $ 15.35 24.51 $ $ 31.85 (52%) (42%) (51%) 40.92 (40%) (35%) (40%) (a) Represents RevPAR in constant currency and excluding hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19 for the period closed and the comparable prior-year period.

(b) Excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.