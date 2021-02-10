Log in
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : RevPAR Growth by Chainscale and Region – December 2020

02/10/2021 | 05:11pm EST
REVPAR GROWTH BY CHAIN SCALE AND REGION

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

RevPAR % ChangeComparable RevPAR % Change (a)

Constant Currency Change (b)

United States

Economy

$

Midscale and Upper Midscale Extended Stay/Lifestyle Upscale

Total United States

$

25.67 29.70 29.56 36.12 27.80

$

$

31.75 44.57 59.08 94.91 40.09

(19%) (19%) (33%) (33%) (50%) (50%) (62%) (62%)

(31%) (30%)

International

Greater China Rest of Asia Pacific

$

Europe, the Middle East and Africa Canada

Latin America

Total International

Global

$ $

17.42 20.22 16.34 21.22 10.84 17.37

$

23.84

$ $

18.26 39.52 48.68 37.25 33.30 30.29

(5%) (9%) (10%)

(49%) (47%) (51%)

(66%) (61%) (66%)

(43%) (44%) (44%)

(67%) (58%) (63%)

(43%) (40%) (44%)

36.36

(34%) (33%) (35%)Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

RevPAR % ChangeComparable RevPAR % Change (a)

Constant Currency Change (b)

United States

Economy

$

Midscale and Upper Midscale Extended Stay/Lifestyle Upscale

Total United States

$

27.32 32.44 33.97 43.21 30.20

$

$

37.38 51.73 65.98 101.78 46.39

  • (27%) (25%)

  • (37%) (36%)

(49%) (48%) (58%) (53%)

(35%) (33%)

International

Greater China Rest of Asia Pacific

$

Europe, the Middle East and Africa Canada

Latin America Total International

10.99 18.45 19.41 24.26 12.36

$

18.30 37.94 51.07 45.16 33.88

(40%) (30%) (41%)

(51%) (45%) (51%)

(62%) (50%) (61%)

(46%) (44%) (46%)

(64%) (45%) (58%)

Global

$ $

15.35

24.51

$ $

31.85

(52%) (42%) (51%)

40.92

(40%) (35%) (40%)

  • (a) Represents RevPAR in constant currency and excluding hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19 for the period closed and the comparable prior-year period.

  • (b) Excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Disclaimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
