Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : RevPAR Growth by Chainscale and Region – December 2020
REVPAR GROWTH BY CHAIN SCALE AND REGION
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
RevPAR % Change Comparable RevPAR % Change (a)
Constant Currency Change (b)
United States
Economy
$
Midscale and Upper Midscale Extended Stay/Lifestyle Upscale
Total United States
$
25.67 29.70 29.56 36.12 27.80
$
$
31.75 44.57 59.08 94.91 40.09
(19%) (19%) (33%) (33%) (50%) (50%) (62%) (62%)
(31%) (30%)
International
Greater China Rest of Asia Pacific
$
Europe, the Middle East and Africa Canada
Latin America
Total International
Global
$ $
17.42 20.22 16.34 21.22 10.84 17.37
$
23.84
$ $
18.26 39.52 48.68 37.25 33.30 30.29
(5%) (9%) (10%)
(49%) (47%) (51%)
(66%) (61%) (66%)
(43%) (44%) (44%)
(67%) (58%) (63%)
(43%) (40%) (44%)
36.36
(34%) (33%) (35%) Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
RevPAR % Change Comparable RevPAR % Change (a)
Constant Currency Change (b)
United States
Economy
$
Midscale and Upper Midscale Extended Stay/Lifestyle Upscale
Total United States
$
27.32 32.44 33.97 43.21 30.20
$
$
37.38 51.73 65.98 101.78 46.39
(49%) (48%) (58%) (53%)
(35%) (33%)
International
Greater China Rest of Asia Pacific
$
Europe, the Middle East and Africa Canada
Latin America Total International
10.99 18.45 19.41 24.26 12.36
$
18.30 37.94 51.07 45.16 33.88
(40%) (30%) (41%)
(51%) (45%) (51%)
(62%) (50%) (61%)
(46%) (44%) (46%)
(64%) (45%) (58%)
Global
$ $
15.35
24.51
$ $
31.85
(52%) (42%) (51%)
40.92
(40%) (35%) (40%)
(a) Represents RevPAR in constant currency and excluding hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19 for the period closed and the comparable prior-year period.
(b) Excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Disclaimer
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:10:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
