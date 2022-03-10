Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Statement On Ukraine

Like others around the world, we are deeply saddened by the crisis developing in Ukraine and our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people. Wyndham is supporting those affected by this humanitarian crisis including:

Donating $50,000 to support the humanitarian relief efforts of Save the Children, which is currently on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Save the Children aims to reach 3.5 million children and their families with immediate aid and recovery support including food, water, hygiene kits and dignity kits, psychosocial support, safe spaces and cash assistance;

Donating 1 million Wyndham Rewards points to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund;

Creating a Wyndham Rewards point donation program benefiting Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which enables 92 million Wyndham Rewards members, our franchisees and team members to donate points to support humanitarian efforts. The Company will match donations up to 10 million points;

Donating Wyndham profits from business operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts; and

Establishing a Wyndham Global Workplace Giving Campaign where franchisees and team members can donate directly to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and help send much needed hygiene products to those in need.

We continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. While Wyndham does not maintain a corporate office or hotel management presence in Russia, we are working with our team members in the broader region to support the Ukrainian people and our Ukrainian franchisees and hope for a peaceful resolution to this crisis.