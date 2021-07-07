Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Continues Growth of Trademark Collection in Europe with Introduction in Hungary

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced the opening of H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, the latest addition in Wyndham's strong portfolio of Trademark properties across Europe and its first property under the Trademark Collection brand in Hungary.

Wyndham Continues Growth of Trademark Collection in Europe with Introduction in Hungary

Located on the eastern side of the Danube River, minutes from the iconic Széchenyi Chain Bridge and within walking distance of many iconic attractions, the 157-room H2 Hotel Budapest is the ideal gateway for travelers looking to explore the rich history and culture of Hungary's capital city.

The new hotel builds on the Company's longstanding relationship with H-Hotels.com, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Germany that manages 50 Trademark Collection hotels across key European destinations. H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham marks the hospitality group's first hotel outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a fast-growing brand, designed and perfectly suited for hoteliers who seek independence on their terms and take pride in their unique spirit, while leveraging the competitive advantages that come with the scale of a global partner such as Wyndham. The H2 Hotel Budapest adds to Trademark Collection's international growth trajectory over the past four years, bringing its footprint to 115 hotels in countries such as Australia, Austria, Canada, Curacao, Germany, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Switzerland, and the United States. Earlier this year, the brand also launched a first-in-market property in Belgium and a new private island beach resort in Belize. It is set to continue its global growth with additional openings in Germany and Belize.

Christian Michel, Vice President for Development in Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "The Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand has been instrumental in our overall growth strategy in Europe and around the world. We are thrilled to be expanding the brand into such an exciting destination like Hungary while simultaneously supporting our overall conversion strategy. Our relationship with H-Hotels.com has been key in the development of our Trademark by Wyndham Collection across Europe and we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration to bring the brand to even more travelers."

Alexander Fitz, CEO, H-Hotels.com added: "Budapest is a world-renowned European city with beautiful architecture and historical sites, and we are thrilled to have our first H-Hotel outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in this metropolitan capital. The new opening marks an exciting step for H-Hotels.com in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as we continue to expand our offerings across Europe under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand. We look forward to continuing this momentum with two Trademark Collection by Wyndham openings in Dusseldorf slated to open in the second half of this year."

H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is situated in Pest, one of the city's best areas to take in its rich history, with many iconic attractions nearby such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which includes Castle Hill and Buda Castle. The city is also home to the Budapest History Museum, Hungarian National Gallery, and the Fisherman's Bastion monument with its stunning panoramic views. The property is situated close to the funicular railway, connecting guests to many other popular attractions in the city.

After a busy day exploring the city, guests can enjoy the hotel's high-quality amenities, including the modern on-site restaurant, H2 Hub, and spacious guest rooms featuring modern design and heated floors. With a dedicated business centre and free high-speed WiFi, the hotel offers a comfortable stay for leisure and business travel. The property has easy access to Budapest International Airport and offers convenient on-site parking.

The H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham complements the Ramada by Wyndham Budapest City Centre, which opened last year, bringing even more accommodation options to Hungary's capital city for every type of traveller.

Wyndham hotels in Hungary and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards programme with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world - from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. - boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travellers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, Wyndham® and Registry Collection HotelsSM. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.



About H-Hotels.com

The leading hotel operator is based in Bad Arolsen in Hesse and has around 3,000 employees, employed under the brands Hyperion, H4 Hotels, H+ Hotels, H2 Hotels. H.omes and H.ostels, which are sold under the umbrella brand H-Hotels.com. According to a nationwide customer survey carried out by ServiceValue, H-Hotels.com was awarded the "highest customer loyalty" rating in February 2021 and the Seal of quality "Prize Winner - Sustainable Commitment" with the "Predicate Test Winner" excellent. The constantly growing hotel group is currently in a total of 50 different locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland and are represented by about 60 hotels. For more information visit www.h-hotels.com/en.

