Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Q4 & Full-Year 2020 Transcript

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Good day, and welcome to the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Matt Capuzzi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Geoff Ballotti, our CEO; and Michele Allen, our CFO.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

We will also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. Corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP metrics are provided in our earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.wyndhamhotels.com. We are providing certain measures discussingfuture impact on a non-GAAP basis only because without unreasonable efforts, we're unable to provide the comparable GAAP metric.

In addition, last evening, we posted an investor presentation containing supplemental information on our Investor Relations website. We may continue to provide supplemental information on our website in the future. Accordingly, we encourage investors to monitor our website in addition to our press releases, filings submitted with the SEC, and any public conference calls or webcast.

With that, I will turn the call over to Geoff.

Geoffrey A. Ballotti

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Thanks, Matt. And thanks, again, everyone for joining us today. Before I talk about the fourth quarter, I'd like to thank our 9,000 global team members who helped us successfully navigate the tremendous challenges of 2020, along with all of our owners who continue to support and work with our teams in the field as we collectively look to a brighter 2021.

The power of Wyndham's economy culture was never more on display than it was last year. And we are tremendously proud of how our teams and franchisees performed. Approximately 97% of our nearly 9,000 hotels remain open today.

Our fourth quarter continued to demonstrate that our drive-to, non-urban, franchise business model can deliver in any environment. And we made sequential progress on multiple fronts. Our adjusted EBITDA and cash flows were both ahead of our expectations. Our brands in the US continued to gain market share, and our room openings and new hotel contract signings continued to accelerate.

We also completed the strategic termination plan we previewed with you on our second quarter call, removing over 20,000 non-compliant brand attracting rooms from our system, along with removing an unprofitable management guarantee deal signed back in 2012.

Removing these rooms from our system will not only strengthen our long-term royalty rate and the quality and performance of our brands, it will open up development tracks in important markets where we now have teams in place to sell direct franchise agreements for full royalty fee deals. RevPAR in Q4 finished down 31% domestically, down 44% internationally, and down 35% globally on a constant currency basis.

In China, fourth quarter RevPAR was down only 10% year-over-year, an improvement of 20 points from the third quarter. At down 31%, Q4's domestic RevPAR improved sequentially from Q3's down 32%, driven by occupancy as average daily rate continued to hold steady. This trend continued in January with RevPAR improving 7 points sequentially from down 31% in Q4 to down 24% for the first month of 2021.

Cancellation rates have returned to prior-year levels as overall confidence in the safety of drive-to leisure destinations has continued to improve, while work-from-hotel bookings continued to increase, and our average length of stay system-wide continues to grow. Demand from our essential everyday business travelers who travel for a living and who are not working-from-home has also continued to improve, driving weekday bookings and weekday ADR, especially in our economy hotels [ph] who train (00:04:53) average daily weekday rates which were over 500 basis points higher year-over-year than their weekend rates, which are typically our higher ADR nights.

Demand from construction crews and utility workers who comprise so much of our infrastructure segment improved 300 basis points from Q3, while demand from the trucking, rail, and manufacturing workers in our logistics segment remained stable. These travelling everyday workers, combined with the strength of leisure travel and our sales and marketing efforts, boosted market share for our economy and midscale brands by 210 basis points and 520 basis points, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

This performance was aided by targeted digital marketing through our new Wyndham Hotels & Resorts app that drove an 18% year-on-year increase in bookings for the quarter. In fact, all of our brands in the US gained market share this year with La Quinta, again one of our strongest performing brands, gaining 570 basis points of RevPAR index for Q4 and 490 basis points of RevPAR index for the full year against its STR comp sets.

You'll recall, in the third quarter, we opened 20% more rooms domestically than we opened in the second. That momentum continued into our seasonally busiest fourth quarter as we opened over 70% more domestic rooms and over 30% more international rooms than we did in the third quarter. Conversion activity continued to accelerate and drove the majority of our over 14,000 room openings in the quarter.

Second-half conversion openings increased over 60% versus the first-half of the year. Our most demanded conversion brands this year domestically have been Days Inn, Super 8, and Travelodge in the economy segment and Baymont, Ramada and Trademark in the midscale segment.

Geographically in the United States new openings were strongest in Texas and Florida and in North Carolina, and internationally, our openings were strongest in our direct franchising business across Mainland China and Southeast Asia. Our teams were also very successful and, again, debuting multiple brands in multiple new overseas markets during Q4, including our first La Quinta in New Zealand, our first Trademark in Sint Maarten, our first Super 8 in the United Arab Emirates, our first Ramada in Nepal, and our first Howard Johnson in Cambodia.

Our overall domestic pipeline increased 120 basis points sequentially to 67,000 rooms and 20 basis points globally to 185,000 rooms. Notably our conversion pipeline increased over 600 basis points globally, growing faster domestically than it did internationally. Here in the US, we signed 108 new hotel agreements in the quarter, nearly 75% higher than in Q3 and remarkably our teams executed only one less deal in the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Internationally, we signed 91 new contracts, which was down from the 116 we executed in the fourth quarter of 2019, as restrictions continue to hamper many of our teams' ability to travel across border and Europe, Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia. We opened 52 new construction hotels in Q4, including seven new La Quinta, and we signed 94 new construction deals in the fourth quarter, which compares to 97 new construction deals signed in the fourth quarter of last year.

In the US, our new construction signings increased over 15% versus prior year, driven by our highly-efficient Microtel Moda and La Quinta Del Sol prototypes, combined with growing demand for our new Hawthorn Suites extended stay prototype, which is often dual branded with La Quinta. With 256 hotels currently under construction and expected to open over the next two years, we've been encouraged to see continued demand for our select-service new construction prototypes, which continue to be added to our pipeline.

Despite the continued global travel restrictions, coupled with the continued lack of transaction volume and deal flow, we were very pleased with the sequential progress made throughout the year and our development team's ability to sign over 500 new direct hotel agreements, achieving over 90% of its full-year 2019 executions.