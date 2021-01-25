Wyndham Worldwide : Destinations Announces Certified Exit – backed by ™

World's Largest Timeshare Company Evolves Industry-Leading Ovation Program to Simplify the Exit Process Bringing More Protection, Access and Ease for its Owners



Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, has launched a new benefit program called Certified Exit - backed by Wyndham™ to make it easier for its owners across all four brands within its Wyndham Vacation Clubs to fully understand their options throughout their entire ownership lifecycle, including when it's time to exit.

Certified Exit replaces the award-winning Ovation by Wyndham which has helped owners successfully exit from more than 85,000 contracts over the last five years. The new program expands on Ovation with a consolidated approach and dedicated team to help guide owners through the available options with a Five Points of Protection program: a free service that is safe, fast, easy, and backed by the power of the Wyndham brand.

'Our customers tell us they love our product, but we also know that we could do more to bring better clarity and transparency around options throughout their entire ownership journey, including when it is time to exit,' said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer of Wyndham Vacation Clubs. 'Certified Exit provides enhanced communication, better clarity and more accessible resources for owners to make an informed choice about how to safely exit from ownership,' Richards said.

Timeshare exit has historically been a source of confusion for some owners who have turned to third party exit companies for help. Aggressive solicitations using misleading and false information by many third party companies has cost owners tens of thousands of dollars in upfront fees and financial hardship for a service over-promised and often never delivered.

While timeshare developers in the industry have consistently encouraged owners to work directly with their developer/resort company to find an available exit solution, Wyndham hopes the Certified Exit program will make this message more transparent. 'With Certified Exit, we are aiming to be the first company in the timeshare industry to dedicate an entire program to helping our owners through the exit process, which, unlike the exit companies, is offered to owners with no up-front fees,' continued Richards.

'Wyndham Destinations has worked with state regulators to address the fraudulent practices of third-party exit companies who target timeshare owners with aggressive solicitations and require large upfront fees,' said former Virginia attorney general Jerry Kilgore, a leading advocate for enhanced timeshare consumer protections. 'This new Certified Exit program will provide owners the assurances of clarity and safety from trusted experts when they are ready to exit, and I applaud Wyndham's efforts to improve transparency around exit options,' Kilgore said.

Interested owners can work with a Wyndham representative to determine which exit solution works best for their situation to end their contract. For the majority of owners who carry a zero-loan balance, the Certified Exit process can be initiated with one phone call and fully completed in under 60 days.

While 96 percent of Wyndham timeshare owners return year after year, Certified Exit will make it easier for owners to maximize their timeshare experience as their needs change and to figure out their best path to exit their timeshare contracts.

'We want Wyndham to be the first and trusted source to help address our owners' needs including an easy and seamless exit,' said Richards. 'And that means doing a better job helping owners get the full value from their products with clearer information and better access to resources to show that we are on this journey with them,' continued Richards.

Certified Exit is available for owners in the family of Wyndham Vacation Clubs, including Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club, and Shell Vacations Club.

'When our owners have access to the right information, we are positive that we can help ensure their entire vacation ownership experience is a memorable journey,' said Richards.

Nearly 900,000 Wyndham Vacation Club owners have access to a lifetime of vacations at 230 resorts in popular vacation destinations around the world. Timeshare ownership gives vacation club members a more comfortable way to take a well-deserved vacation with the amenities of home and more space than a traditional hotel room. Families enjoy a lifetime of suite accommodations with plenty of space for families to be together comfortably. It's truly like having a home away from home with multi-room layouts, separate living and dining areas and a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than 4 million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange, or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility, and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham®, Worldmark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business - Panorama - includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts, and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to millions of families as they make life's favorite memories. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination.

