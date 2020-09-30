Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wyndham Worldwide    WYND

WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

(WYND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wyndham Worldwide : Destinations To Report Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) announced today it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Michael Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 877-876-9176, passcode WYND, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2020. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2020 at 800-283-8183.

About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham®WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business -- Panorama -- includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Web Resources:
Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations Investor Relations
Twitter: @WynDestinations
LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-destinations-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-october-28-2020-301142306.html

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
04:31pWYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations To Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Oc..
PR
09/14WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant &..
PR
08/28Fed policy shift nudges up UK long-term borrowing costs
RE
08/27Road Trippers, Essential Workers Lift Midrange Hotels -- WSJ
DJ
08/25TECH WAR CHRONICLES : How a Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China     
RE
08/17RCI UNVEILS THE 'NEW SHAPE OF TRAVEL : A New Suite Of Services, Access, And Expe..
PR
08/13WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : completes $575 Million term securitization
PR
08/11WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/05Investors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group