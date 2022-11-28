Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Wynn Macau, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1128   KYG981491007

WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

(1128)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-28 am EST
5.020 HKD   +15.14%
05:08aChina's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves
RE
03:23aMGM China Gets 10-Year Provisional Gaming Concession from Macau Government
MT
03:11aMacau Grants Gaming Concession to Wynn Macau
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves

11/28/2022 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organised media tour to the Beijing Stock Exchange in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese stocks on Monday saw the worst day in a month, as recent monetary-easing measures failed to offset investor worries about protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy, while the yuan weakened versus the dollar.

A U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech giants citing national security concerns also weighed on shares of technology firms.

Nevertheless, the social unrest and rising coronavirus cases had fuelled expectations of an earlier end to China's zero-COVID policy, putting a floor under stocks and boosting tourism and consumer shares.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 1.1%, after slumping as much as 2.7% earlier in the day, logging the biggest daily decline since Oct. 28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 1.6%.

Amid the worries, stock investors took little cheer from a central bank decision on Friday to cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) in a bid to aid the struggling economy. The widely expected RRR cut did however add downward pressure on the Chinese currency.

The onshore yuan weakened as much as 1.1% to 7.2435 per dollar at one point, the softest level since Nov. 10, and ended its domestic session trading at 7.1999.

"The market does not like uncertainties that are difficult to price and the China protests clearly fall into this category. It means investors will become more risk-averse," said Gary Ng, economist at Natixis.

The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago and comes amid mounting frustration over his signature zero-COVID policy as well as record high daily infections.

While state media has not reported the protests, photos and videos of the protests circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, daily new COVID cases in China reached a record high, with more than 40,000 new infections reported for Sunday, prompting widespread lockdowns and other curbs on movement and business across the country.

In fresh evidence of the hit to China's economy from COVID, data on Sunday showed Chinese industrial firms' overall profits declined further in the January-October period.

Most sectors in mainland markets dropped, with shares in financials, real estate and energy down between 1.5% and 2%.

Shares in Chinese surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology Co, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and telecoms firm Hytera Communications Corp Ltd dropped, following a sales ban by the Biden Administration.

RISING REOPENING BETS

Bucking the trend, consumer and tourism-related companies rose, as some investors bet recent COVID flare-ups and social unrest might push China to end its zero-COVID policy earlier.

"The demonstrations ... mean the current COVID policy mix is no longer politically sustainable. As cases surge, the beginning of some sort of de facto reopening now appears at hand," said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics in a note.

A tourism sub-index jumped 4.2%, while stocks in Spring Airlines surged 4.7%, and UTour Group jumped more than 7%.

Casino stocks jumped 7.6% as Macau government said its six incumbent casino operators would be given new licences to operate in the world's biggest gambling hub from January. Wynn Macau soared more than 15% to lead the rally.

Goldman Sachs chief China economist Hui Shan forecast a 30% probability of China reopening before the second quarter next year, including some chance of a forced and disorderly exit.

"The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks," she wrote in a late Sunday note.

Gavekal's Beddor expects China would make concessions to address the underlying concerns, which would mean the center clarifies its instructions to local governments to discourage the use of the harshest COVID-19 containment measures.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants and real estate developers led the decline in the city's market, with the Hang Seng Tech Index down nearly 2% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slumping 4.8%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.29% 4.830948 Delayed Quote.4.83%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.65% 8.714872 Delayed Quote.0.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.20999 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.17% 5.3637 Delayed Quote.6.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.74433 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 1.45% 7.5377 Delayed Quote.3.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.94% 1.04633 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.96% 30.9 End-of-day quote.-40.94%
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.43% 5.53 End-of-day quote.0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.67% 0.088292 Delayed Quote.2.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012246 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.62334 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD. 1.37% 49.5 End-of-day quote.-12.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.34% 7.20958 Delayed Quote.13.81%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.65% 7.2108 Delayed Quote.12.78%
UTOUR GROUP CO., LTD. 2.14% 7.65 End-of-day quote.35.64%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 15.14% 5.02 Delayed Quote.-31.55%
All news about WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
05:08aChina's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves
RE
03:23aMGM China Gets 10-Year Provisional Gaming Concession from Macau Government
MT
03:11aMacau Grants Gaming Concession to Wynn Macau
MT
11/27China's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves
RE
11/27China's stocks, yuan tumble on COVID protests
RE
11/27Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals
DJ
11/27Wynn Macau leads rise in Macau casino operators after new licences announced
RE
11/25Macau's 6 casino operators get new licences, Malaysia's Genting out
RE
11/15Macau's Casino Stocks Rise Amid Sector Tailwinds
DJ
11/13Macau casinos expected to invest around $12 billion over next 10 years -media
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 537 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2022 -6 838 M -875 M -875 M
Net Debt 2022 40 613 M 5 196 M 5 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 826 M 2 920 M 2 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 250
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Macau, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,36 HKD
Average target price 7,03 HKD
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig S. Billings Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Craig Jeffrey Fullalove Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Leng Leong Hong Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-31.55%2 920
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.30%25 076
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.06%23 925
EVOLUTION AB-19.55%21 154
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.52%17 954
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.10%16 055