Macau Casino Stocks Fall Amid Fresh Covid-19 Outbreak

Shares of Macau-based casino stocks fell Wednesday on renewed fears of the spread of Covid-19 in the Asian gambling hub and further delays in reopening borders with mainland China.

Wynn Macau led the declines among the Hong Kong-listed casino stocks with a 6.6% drop in midmorning trade. SJM Holdings fell 4.8%, while Galaxy Entertainment slipped 4.2%.

The Macau government on Tuesday said that the semiautonomous Chinese city will enter an "immediate pandemic prevention" mode, and begin testing the entire population for the Covid-19 virus. Local health authorities on Wednesday said that all people leaving the city would also need to provide a negative test for the virus 12 hours before departing.

Hong Kong on Tuesday removed Macau from its Return2HK scheme, which meant that arrivals from Macau would now have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

The new measures come after a Macau-based family of four recently tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19. Three of the family members had a recent history of travel to mainland China, local health officials said.

The outbreak and fresh measures may further delay the reopening of borders between China, Hong Kong and Macau, KGI Securities said in a note, potentially impacting Macau's budding recovery from the pandemic. The city's casinos are heavily dependent on overseas visitors, and have been recovering amid higher numbers of visitors in recent months.

SJM had opened its latest casino resort, the Grand Lisboa Palace last week, and reported daily visitation at around 10,000 people a day.

Citi said the new measures were likely to weigh on Macau casinos' gross gaming revenue in the short term. It cut its August gross gaming revenue forecast by 24% to 6.5 billion Macau pataca ($811.2 million) from MOP8.5 billion projected earlier, and its September forecast by 25% to MOP7.5 billion from MOP10 billion.

