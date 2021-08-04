Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Wynn Macau, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1128   KYG981491007

WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

(1128)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macau Casino Stocks Fall Amid Fresh Covid-19 Outbreak

08/04/2021 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong

Shares of Macau-based casino stocks fell Wednesday on renewed fears of the spread of Covid-19 in the Asian gambling hub and further delays in reopening borders with mainland China.

Wynn Macau led the declines among the Hong Kong-listed casino stocks with a 6.6% drop in midmorning trade. SJM Holdings fell 4.8%, while Galaxy Entertainment slipped 4.2%.

The Macau government on Tuesday said that the semiautonomous Chinese city will enter an "immediate pandemic prevention" mode, and begin testing the entire population for the Covid-19 virus. Local health authorities on Wednesday said that all people leaving the city would also need to provide a negative test for the virus 12 hours before departing.

Hong Kong on Tuesday removed Macau from its Return2HK scheme, which meant that arrivals from Macau would now have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

The new measures come after a Macau-based family of four recently tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19. Three of the family members had a recent history of travel to mainland China, local health officials said.

The outbreak and fresh measures may further delay the reopening of borders between China, Hong Kong and Macau, KGI Securities said in a note, potentially impacting Macau's budding recovery from the pandemic. The city's casinos are heavily dependent on overseas visitors, and have been recovering amid higher numbers of visitors in recent months.

SJM had opened its latest casino resort, the Grand Lisboa Palace last week, and reported daily visitation at around 10,000 people a day.

Citi said the new measures were likely to weigh on Macau casinos' gross gaming revenue in the short term. It cut its August gross gaming revenue forecast by 24% to 6.5 billion Macau pataca ($811.2 million) from MOP8.5 billion projected earlier, and its September forecast by 25% to MOP7.5 billion from MOP10 billion.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 0025ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -3.57% 50 End-of-day quote.-17.01%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.62% 6.7 End-of-day quote.-22.72%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -1.32% 9.71 End-of-day quote.-25.42%
All news about WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
12:26aMacau Casino Stocks Fall Amid Fresh Covid-19 Outbreak
DJ
06/21MARKET CHATTER : Macau to Boost Number of Gaming Investors to Improve Supervisio..
MT
06/20Macau beefs up casino rules, more than doubles number of gaming investigators
RE
06/06Do We Need to Be in Hong Kong?' Global Companies -2-
DJ
05/12WYNN MACAU : Inside Information - Unaudited Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
PU
05/12WYNN MACAU : Inside Information - Unaudited IFRS Results for the First Quarter E..
PU
05/11Wynn Macau, Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/10WYNN RESORTS' : Q1 Loss Shrinks, Revenue Declines; Wynn Interactive to Combine W..
MT
05/02Macau Casino Counters Slip Even After Gaming Revenue Soars
MT
04/26FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL : 15 p.m.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 583 M 2 390 M 2 390 M
Net income 2021 -1 936 M -249 M -249 M
Net Debt 2021 30 338 M 3 902 M 3 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 50 552 M 6 499 M 6 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Macau, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,71 HKD
Average target price 15,17 HKD
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Linda Chen Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Pearse Carruthers Ciarán Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-25.42%6 591
EVOLUTION AB79.68%37 624
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-12.67%29 983
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-17.01%29 020
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.79%27 333
DRAFTKINGS INC.5.24%19 681