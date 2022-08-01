Macau to reopen city as no COVID infections detected for 9 days

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Macau will reopen public
services and entertainment facilities, and allow dining-in at
restaurants from Tuesday, authorities said, as the world's
biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy after finding no
COVID-19 cases for nine straight days.
Beauty salons, fitness centres, and bars too will be allowed
to resume operations, the government said in a statement on
Monday. The announcement came as authorities also reported on
Monday that July monthly casino revenues dropped 95% year on
year to 0.4 billion patacas ($49.5 million), the lowest on
record.
Casinos were closed for 12 days in July, reopening on July
23 as authorities began unwinding stringent measures which
required most businesses and premises to shut.
The former Portuguese colony has reported around 1,800
infections since mid-June when it was hit with its worst
coronavirus outbreak that forced the closure of casinos and
locked down most of the city.
Despite reopening, there is likely to be no business for at
least a few weeks, analysts said, due to strict restrictions
still in place.
Health authorities will require residents to wear masks when
they go out and must show a negative coronavirus test within
three days to enter most venues.
"There have been no community infection cases in Macau for
nine consecutive days... and the risk of the spread of the
coronavirus has been greatly reduced," it said.
This is the first time Macau has had to grapple with the
fast spreading Omicron variant.
More than 90% of Macau's residents are fully vaccinated
against COVID-19 but authorities have closely followed China's
zero-COVID mandate which seeks to curb all outbreaks at almost
any cost, contrary to the rest of the world which is living with
the virus.
The city only has one public hospital which was already
overburdened even before the pandemic.
Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China
, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings
and Melco Resorts are the current six casino license
holders in Macau. Their licenses will expire by the end of the
year.
They are soaking up losses as they prepare to bid for new
licenses in a business that generated $36 billion in revenue in
2019, the last year before COVID curbs slammed the sector.
($1 = 8.0770 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Toby Chopra)