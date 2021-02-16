Wynn Resorts : Announces 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of extraordinary tests facing the hospitality industry, Wynn Resorts is proud to announce that the Company has maintained each of its 22 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star awards for 2021. In addition to holding the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace also remain the three largest FTG Five-Star resorts in the world for the second consecutive year. Wynn Macau maintains its exclusive status as the only resort worldwide with eight individual FTG Five-Star awards, achieving this honor for the fifth consecutive year.



"I am proud of the entire Wynn Resorts global team, whose collective commitment to service excellence never wavered, even in the face of a pandemic," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Additional 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Accomplishments Include:

With seven FTG Five-Star awards collectively, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas hold the most FTG Five-Star awards of any resorts in North America , achieving this for the second consecutive year.

, achieving this for the second consecutive year. With five total, Wynn Palace has the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world, achieving this for the second consecutive year.

Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas is the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant in North America , achieving this for the fifth consecutive year.

, achieving this for the fifth consecutive year. Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace, and Encore Boston Harbor have become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide. This verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols to ensure that consistent and robust health safety procedures are in place.

Wynn Resorts Received The Following 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards:

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Golden Flower (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star)

Sichuan Moon (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Five-Star)

Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Las Vegas (Five-Star)

Encore Las Vegas (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star)

Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (Nasdaq: WYNN) and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 12 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

