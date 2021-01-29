Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS

(WYNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wynn Resorts : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

01/29/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through March 4, 2021, by dialing (888) 566-0623 or, for international callers, (402) 998-0725. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WYNN RESORTS
04:06pWYNN RESORTS : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
02:12pWYNNBET : Announces Winner Of $50,000 Free Bet On The Big Game
PR
01/26WYNN RESORTS : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Wynn Resorts to $113 From ..
MT
01/22WYNN LAS VEGAS : Achieves Health Security Verification From Sharecare and Forbes..
PR
01/21WYNN RESORTS : Sports' Betting App Gains Market Access In Ohio
MT
01/21WYNNBET : Gains Market Access In Eighth State
PR
01/21WYNN RESORTS : WynnBET Continues Accelerated Growth Strategy With Launch In Thir..
AQ
01/20WYNN RESORTS' : WynnBET Starts Betting App In Michigan This Month After Regulato..
MT
01/20STREET COLOR : Wynn Mobile Reportedly Launches Betting App in Michigan, Bloomber..
MT
01/20WYNNBET : Continues Accelerated Growth Strategy With Launch In Third State
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 122 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 010 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 10 932 M 10 932 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 30 200
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 109,47 $
Last Close Price 102,05 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President & Chief Financial Officer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-9.55%10 932
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-17.65%37 488
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-6.19%14 623
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED0.59%7 853
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.31%6 822
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.81%6 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ