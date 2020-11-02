Log in
Wynn Resorts : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

11/02/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through December 5, 2020 by dialing (800) 839-1172 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3634. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 356 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 693 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 7 758 M 7 758 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 30 200
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,94 $
Last Close Price 72,43 $
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-47.84%7 758
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-30.39%36 709
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-38.17%10 147
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.99%5 878
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-29.89%5 700
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.93%5 121
