  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wynn Resorts, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WYNN   US9831341071

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(WYNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Casino operator Wynn plans UAE resort with 'gaming area'

01/25/2022 | 10:01am EST
DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts will build a luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates with a "gaming area", it said on Tuesday, without specifying whether this included gambling.

Gambling is not allowed in the Muslim Gulf state, but rumours have for years circulated that the Middle East business and tourism hub might allow it as regional economic competition heats up.

Dubai, another of the UAE's seven emirates, in April denied rumours that it was granting gambling licences.

In a sign that entertainment rules might be changing, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said on Tuesday that it had created a new Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation to regulate "integrated resorts".

A top priority for the new body is a regulatory framework ensuring "the responsible practice of recreational gaming at all levels", the RAKTDA statement carried by state news agency WAM said.

The Wynn resort, which was announced by Ras Al Khaimah authorities and Wynn, is set for completion in 2026. It will be located on Al Marjan, a man-made island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office, RAKTDA and RAK Hospitality Holding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the emirate's destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world," said Abdulla al-Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan, the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.40% 4.1416 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED -2.50% 82.62 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 684 M - -
Net income 2021 -711 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 9 729 M 9 729 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,80 $
Average target price 103,19 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew O. Maddox Treasurer & Senior VP-Business Development
Craig S. Billings Chief Financial Officer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-0.28%9 729
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.19.26%34 295
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-8.73%19 645
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%7 966
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-1.94%6 806
KANGWON LAND, INC.3.33%4 203