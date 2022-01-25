Casino operator Wynn plans UAE resort with 'gaming area'

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts will build a luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates with a "gaming area", it said on Tuesday, without specifying whether this included gambling.

Gambling is not allowed in the Muslim Gulf state, but rumours have for years circulated that the Middle East business and tourism hub might allow it as regional economic competition heats up.

Dubai, another of the UAE's seven emirates, in April denied rumours that it was granting gambling licences.

In a sign that entertainment rules might be changing, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said on Tuesday that it had created a new Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation to regulate "integrated resorts".

A top priority for the new body is a regulatory framework ensuring "the responsible practice of recreational gaming at all levels", the RAKTDA statement carried by state news agency WAM said.

The Wynn resort, which was announced by Ras Al Khaimah authorities and Wynn, is set for completion in 2026. It will be located on Al Marjan, a man-made island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office, RAKTDA and RAK Hospitality Holding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the emirate's destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world," said Abdulla al-Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan, the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jan Harvey)