Casino operator Wynn plans UAE resort with 'gaming area'

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hotel and casino operator Wynn
Resorts will build a luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah in
the United Arab Emirates with a "gaming area", it said on
Tuesday, without specifying whether this included gambling.
Gambling is not allowed in the Muslim Gulf state, but
rumours have for years circulated that the Middle East business
and tourism hub might allow it as regional economic competition
heats up.
Dubai, another of the UAE's seven emirates, in April denied
rumours that it was granting gambling licences.
In a sign that entertainment rules might be changing, the
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said on
Tuesday that it had created a new Department of Entertainment
and Gaming Regulation to regulate "integrated resorts".
A top priority for the new body is a regulatory framework
ensuring "the responsible practice of recreational gaming at all
levels", the RAKTDA statement carried by state news agency WAM
said.
The Wynn resort, which was announced by Ras Al Khaimah
authorities and Wynn, is set for completion in 2026. It will be
located on Al Marjan, a man-made island off the coast of Ras Al
Khaimah.
Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office, RAKTDA
and RAK Hospitality Holding did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
"The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel,
entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the emirate's
destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world,"
said Abdulla al-Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan, the
master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah in a
statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by
Jan Harvey)