Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

* JPM tumbles 6% after Q4 report, Citi loses 1.3%
* Wells Fargo rises 3.7% after higher profit
* Casino stocks up as Macau caps new licenses at six
* Dow falls 0.56%, S&P rises 0.08%, Nasdaq up 0.59%
Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big
drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by
fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow
over the earnings season kick-off.
The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon
trading to close higher. Meanwhile the consumer discretionary
stocks put pressure on the indexes throughout the
session after morning data showed a December decline in retail
sales and a souring of consumer sentiment.
JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled after reporting weaker
performance at its trading arm. The bellwether lender also
warned that soaring inflation, the looming threat of Omicron and
trading revenues would challenge industry growth in coming
months.
Along with JPMorgan, big decliners putting pressure on the
Dow included financial stocks Goldman Sachs, American
Express and home improvement retailer Home Depot.
Citigroup Inc shares fell after it reported a 26% drop
in fourth-quarter profit, while asset manager BlackRock Inc
fell 2.2% after missing quarterly revenue expectations.
The S&P 500 bank subsector, which hit an intraday
high in the previous session, closed down 1.7%. The sector has
been outperforming the S&P recently as investors bet the Federal
Reserve's expected interest rate hikes will boost bank profits.
"The bar was very high going into (JPMorgan) results. On the
surface it was good but, under the hood, not so much," said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles. In the interest rate hiking cycle
expected this year "positioning was very crowded on the long
side" going into the earnings season.
For consumer stock weakness, James pointed to "clearly
disappointing" retail sales, which dropped 1.9% last month due
to shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections.
Separate data showed soaring inflation hit U.S.
consumer sentiment in January, pushing it to its second lowest
level in a decade.
Retail sales and bank loan growth raised doubts about the
economic outlook for the current quarter and 2022 for Keith
Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.
"The question is, does the economy have enough strength to
get through the risk Omicron brings as fiscal and monetary
stimulus is rolling off," Buchanan said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points,
or 0.56%, to 35,911.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points,
or 0.08%, to 4,662.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added
86.94 points, or 0.59%, to 14,893.75.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% while the Dow fell 0.9%
and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
At the end of the session, four out of eleven S&P sectors
gained ground with energy leading gains.
An afternoon rally pushed the Nasdaq and the S&P to closing
gains with help from rate-sensitive growth sectors with
technology closing up 0.89% and communications
services adding 0.53%.
"There's clearly some bargain hunting going on in technology
today," said Wedbush's James.
Analysts see S&P 500 companies earnings rising 23.1% in the
fourth quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
One bright spot in the bank sector on Friday, however, was
Wells Fargo & Co, which rallied after posting a
bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit.
Las Vegas Sands rallied 14.2% while Melco Resorts
advanced 16.6% and Wynn Resorts closed up 8.6%
after Macau's government capped the number of new casino
operators allowed to operate to six with an operating period of
up to 10 years.
U.S. stock markets will remain shut on Monday for the public
holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and three new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 570 new lows.
On U.S. exchanges, 10.74 billion shares changed hands
compared with the 10.34 billion average for the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi
Sanyal in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York, Editing by Maju
Samuel and Marguerita Choy)