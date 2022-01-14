Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

01/14/2022 | 04:36pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

* JPM tumbles 6% after Q4 report, Citi loses 1.3%

* Wells Fargo rises 3.7% after higher profit

* Casino stocks up as Macau caps new licenses at six

* Dow falls 0.56%, S&P rises 0.08%, Nasdaq up 0.59%

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off.

The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher. Meanwhile the consumer discretionary stocks put pressure on the indexes throughout the session after morning data showed a December decline in retail sales and a souring of consumer sentiment.

JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled after reporting weaker performance at its trading arm. The bellwether lender also warned that soaring inflation, the looming threat of Omicron and trading revenues would challenge industry growth in coming months.

Along with JPMorgan, big decliners putting pressure on the Dow included financial stocks Goldman Sachs, American Express and home improvement retailer Home Depot.

Citigroup Inc shares fell after it reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit, while asset manager BlackRock Inc fell 2.2% after missing quarterly revenue expectations.

The S&P 500 bank subsector, which hit an intraday high in the previous session, closed down 1.7%. The sector has been outperforming the S&P recently as investors bet the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes will boost bank profits.

"The bar was very high going into (JPMorgan) results. On the surface it was good but, under the hood, not so much," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. In the interest rate hiking cycle expected this year "positioning was very crowded on the long side" going into the earnings season.

For consumer stock weakness, James pointed to "clearly disappointing" retail sales, which dropped 1.9% last month due to shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Separate data showed soaring inflation hit U.S. consumer sentiment in January, pushing it to its second lowest level in a decade.

Retail sales and bank loan growth raised doubts about the economic outlook for the current quarter and 2022 for Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

"The question is, does the economy have enough strength to get through the risk Omicron brings as fiscal and monetary stimulus is rolling off," Buchanan said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.56%, to 35,911.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.08%, to 4,662.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.94 points, or 0.59%, to 14,893.75.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% while the Dow fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

At the end of the session, four out of eleven S&P sectors gained ground with energy leading gains.

An afternoon rally pushed the Nasdaq and the S&P to closing gains with help from rate-sensitive growth sectors with technology closing up 0.89% and communications services adding 0.53%.

"There's clearly some bargain hunting going on in technology today," said Wedbush's James.

Analysts see S&P 500 companies earnings rising 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

One bright spot in the bank sector on Friday, however, was Wells Fargo & Co, which rallied after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit.

Las Vegas Sands rallied 14.2% while Melco Resorts advanced 16.6% and Wynn Resorts closed up 8.6% after Macau's government capped the number of new casino operators allowed to operate to six with an operating period of up to 10 years.

U.S. stock markets will remain shut on Monday for the public holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 570 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges, 10.74 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.34 billion average for the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York, Editing by Maju Samuel and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 684 M - -
Net income 2021 -711 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 9 664 M 9 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float -
Chart WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,23 $
Average target price 101,65 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings Chief Financial Officer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-0.95%9 664
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.0.05%28 771
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-1.40%20 751
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.59%8 428
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED0.00%6 951
KANGWON LAND, INC.5.82%4 350