S&P 500 dips ahead of CPI, earnings

* Focus on big bank earnings, CPI data later this week
* U.S. casino operators fall as Macau shuts casinos
* Market leading growth stocks drag down Nasdaq
* Indexes: Dow unchanged, S&P off 0.61%, Nasdaq down 1.48%
NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday as
dearth of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on
a week back-end loaded with crucial economic data and the
unofficial kick-off of second-quarter earnings season.
Risk-off sentiment, further stoked by Macao's first casino
shutdown in over two years to curb the spread of COVID-19, also
sent the Nasdaq into negative territory, with market leading
tech- and tech-adjacent megacap stocks weighing heaviest.
The blue-chip Dow was essentially flat.
"There’s nervousness about earnings season and the CPI
report, but I think the market has a sense as to what CPI is
going to bring this week," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio
manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "It's what
companies are going to say about earnings and guidance going
forward that’s really putting the worry into the market."
Results from big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc, and Wells Fargo & Co, are
expected to launch second-quarter reporting season later this
week.
Analysts expect steep plunges of year-on-year profits as the
companies grow their loan loss reserves, fueling fears of
impending recession.
The S&P 500 Banking index slid 0.8%.
Later in the week a raft of economic data - including
consumer prices, retail sales and factory output - should
provide a glimpse of the extent to which inflation has peaked
and the economy has cooled down as the Federal Reserve moves
closer to next week's policy meeting, which is expected to
culminate in the second straight 75 basis point interest rate
hike.
The market currently expects that the central bank will
raise the Fed funds futures rate by 75 basis points in its
latest salvo against red-hot inflation, a tactic which some fear
could tip an already cooling economy into recession.
By 2:02 p.m. (1802 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was unchanged at 31,337.37, the S&P 500 lost 23.83
points, or 0.61%, to 3,875.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 172.57 points, or 1.48%, to 11,462.74.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, communication
services were suffering the biggest percentage drop,
while utilities led the gainers.
Before big banks launch second quarter earnings season in
earnest on Thursday and Friday, PepsiCo and Delta Air
Line results are expected Tuesday and Wednesday,
respectively.
As of Friday, analysts see aggregate annual S&P earnings
growth of 5.7% for the April to June period, down from the 6.8%
forecast at the beginning of the quarter, according to
Refinitiv.
Twitter Inc tumbled 9.0% in the wake of Elon Musk
saying he is terminating his deal to buy the social media
company.
Shares of U.S. casino operators Las Vegas Sands,
Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts fell between 7%
and 11% after Macau shuttered all casinos to contain its worst
COVID outbreak since the health crisis began.
The broader S&P 1500 Hotel, Restaurant and Leisure index
dipped 1.1%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.00-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.43-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 30 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 103 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Amruta
Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)