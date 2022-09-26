Wall Street drops; S&P 500 relinquishes summer gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Fed rate hikes have investors 'throwing in the towel'
*
Nasdaq stocks post 505 new 52-week lows
*
Casinos jump as Macau allows tour groups after nearly 3
years
*
Indexes: Dow -1.00%, S&P 500 -0.81%, Nasdaq -0.18%
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
Wall Street slid further into bear market territory on
Monday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's
aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S.
economy into a sharp downturn.
After two weeks of mostly steady losses on the U.S. stock
market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was on the verge
of confirming it has been in a bear market since early January.
The S&P 500 index confirmed in June it was in a bear
market, and it was on track to end the session below its
mid-June closing low, extending this year's overall selloff.
With the Fed signaling last Wednesday that high interest
rates could last through 2023, the S&P 500 has relinquished the
last of its gains made in a summer rally.
"Investors are just throwing in the towel," said Jake
Dollarhide, Chief Executive Officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It's the uncertainty about the high-water
mark for the Fed funds rate. Is it 4.6%, is it 5%? Is it
sometime in 2023?"
Confidence among stock traders was also shaken by dramatic
moves in the global foreign exchange market as sterling
hit an all-time low on worries that the new British government's
fiscal plan released Friday threatened to stretch the country's
finances.
That added an extra layer of volatility to markets worried
about a global recession amid decades-high inflation. The CBOE
Volatility index, hovered near three-month highs.
The Dow was down 20.4% from its record high close on Jan. 4.
According to a widely used definition, ending the session down
20% or more from its record high close would confirm the Dow has
been in a bear market since hitting its January peak.
In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 1% at 29,294.44 points, while the S&P 500
lost 0.81% to 3,663.4.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18% to 10,847.87.
Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas
Sands Corp and Melco Resorts & Entertainment
jumped between 12% and 25% after Macau planned to open to
mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in
almost three years.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
4.83-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 111 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 12 new highs and 505 new
lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregoro)