Wall Street lower as focus shifts to earnings

* Focus on big bank earnings later this week
* U.S. casino operators fall as Macau shuts casinos
* High-growth stocks drag down Nasdaq
* Indexes down: Dow 0.37%, S&P 1.02%, Nasdaq 1.94%
July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, with
the earnings season set to kick off in earnest this week amid
concerns of weaker corporate profit due to the impact of surging
inflation.
Jitters about the spread of COVID-19 in Macau hammered
shares of casino operators as the gambling hub shut all its
casinos for the first time in more than two years.
Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts Ltd and
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd were down between
9.6% and 13% and drove a 1.4% fall in the S&P 1500 Hotels
Restaurant and Leisure index.
Wall Street has been trying to steady itself after reeling
from the impact of a brutal selloff in the first half of the
year. However, traders are fearing that another rout may be
around the corner if company results fall short of expectations
this month.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Morgan
Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are set to report
their earnings this week and may give an insight into how
corporate America is coping with inflation and rate hikes.
The S&P 500 banks index was down 1.1% on worries
that an increase in loan loss reserves and a decline in M&A
activity could hurt second-quarter profits at big U.S. banks.
"There's some nervousness about where we are heading into
earnings," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at
GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.
"The question that markets are grappling with is could we
already be in a recession? And this earnings season should help
give us more understanding as to what the second half of this
year and what 2023 would look like in terms of a recession or no
recession."
Focus will also be on U.S. consumer prices data later this
week to gauge the state of inflation and how aggressively the
Federal Reserve could respond.
The market is largely pricing in a 75-basis-point rate
increase later in July, although concerns about the pace of
future hikes have grown after a stronger-than-expected jobs
report on Friday.
At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 114.49 points, or 0.37%, at 31,223.66 and the S&P 500
was down 39.89 points, or 1.02%, at 3,859.49.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 225.61 points, or
1.94%, at 11,409.70 as sharp declines in heavyweights Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
put it on course to snap its five-day winning streak.
Shares of Twitter Inc fell 8.6% after Elon Musk
said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy the social
media company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.01-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 3.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 30 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 85 new lows.
